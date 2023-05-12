Local bowlers fared well in state tournaments. Jim Scrivens bowled a 300 in the doubles at Berks Lanes, Sinking Springs, Pa., and Vanessa Chec finished her doubles set with a 278, and began her singles set with a 279.
• Team One shot a 783 second game to pull away from the field and win the 2022-23 championship of the Reynolds Thursday Night Trio League. Team members are George Moss, Al Summerville, and George Rearick.
They ended the 4-team roll-off with a total of 2017 pins. Team 8 was second with 1930 pins while Team 7 was third with 1852. Pymatuning Tranquility ended fourth with a total of 1847. All team total pins include handicap.
Team 8 took the early lead with a first game of 634. They were led by Randy Ference with a 188. John Kelly shot 127 while Tina Kelly managed a 122.
Team One found themselves in second place with a 624. Rearick set the pace with a 255 while Moss shot 187. Summerville helped the cause with a 141.
Pymatuning Tranquility was third with 615. They were led by Brad Reichard with a 203. Demonte Jackson shot 148 while Catherine Stainbrook chipped in with a 110.
Fourth place belonged to Team 7 with a 567. Vanessa Chec was the team leader with a 203. Mary Ann Summerville shot 168 while Dodie Moss shot 115.
In the second game, Team One shot a 783 for a two-game total of 1407, which put them in first place. George Moss led the team with a 279. He was followed closely by Rearick with a 267. Al Summerville contributed a 196.
Team 8 shot a respectable 642, but dropped out of first place with a two-game total of 1276. Ference once again led the team with a 189. Tina Kelly shot 157 while John Kelly managed a 99.
Pymatuning Tranquility remained third by shooting a 611 for a two-game total of 1226. Reichard led the team with a 183, followed by Stainbrook (142), and Jackson (132).
Team 7 shot 592 and remained in fourth place with 1159 total pins. Check led the team with a 195, followed by Mary Ann Summerville (186), and Dodie Moss (130).
In the final game, Team One shot 610 and remained in first place with a final total of 2017. George Moss led the team with a 224. Rearick chipped in with a 188 while Al Summerville managed a 157.
Team 8 took second place with a 654 game and a final count of 1930. Ference shot 150, while Tina Kelly shot 150 and John Kelly a 137.
Third place went to Team 7 as they shot a 693 for an 1852 total. Chec shot 244 while Mary Ann Summerville shot 188 and Dodie Moss 180.
Pymatuning Tranquility shot 621 and fell from third to last place with an 1847. Reichard’s 204 led the team while Jackson managed a 135 and Stainbrook a 128.
• Here is a synopsis of the Sunset Lanes April doubles 3x6x9 tournament that was held on April 30. The field drew 27 entries (54 bowlers). After a preliminary round, the field was cut to the top six qualifiers (no scores were provided for the qualifying round). The six teams who advanced were Shane Myers and Alan Carpec, Brian Baker and Jerry Hawk, Lou Hiner and Dee Hall, Matt Rodemoyer and Tim Holt, Dave Boyd and Matt Olson, and Hunter Young and Lillie Holt.
Opening-round match play saw Myers/Carpec defeat Baker/Hawk (507/482), Rodemoyer/Tim Holt over Hiner/Hall (519/431), Boyd/Olson over Young/Lillie Holt (558/470).
In semifinal action, Rodemoyer/Tim Holt got by Myers/Carpec (516-481). The championship match saw Boyd/Olson defeat Rodemoyer/Tim Holt (494/454).
First place paid $20 and second $20, except for the fourth game when each bowler received $30). First game: (1) Baker 295, (2) Hiner (292). Second game: (1) Justin Bowers (287), (2) Hall (283). Third game: (1) Patti Carpec (293), (2) Kate Davis (288), (3-4) Brian Wilson and Boyd (300). Scratch series: (1) Hiner (985-$80), (2) Rodemoyer (971-$50).
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$175), (2nd-$100), (3rd-$80), (4th through 6th-$40).
• This will be the last weekly article until Sept. 2. I want to thank all the league secretaries for providing information. A big “Thanks” to Reynolds Lanes for the TOC info and for all their league info. Likewise, to Sunset Lanes for all the info on their in-house tournaments.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.