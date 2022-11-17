ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Cole Hammer would have been happy with pars in the cold and wind off Sea Island. He wound up with more birdies than he imagined Thursday for an 8-under 64 and the low score to par after one round of the RSM Classic.
“It was really cool looking at the top (of the leaderboard) and seeing my last name there,” Hammer said.
Cool applied more literally to the field, with temperatures in the 50s and feeling even colder with the wind off the ocean. This was a day for wool caps, layers of long sleeves and mittens. As usual at this tournament, that didn't stop the low scoring.
Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May, shared the low score with another Longhorn alum, Beau Hossler, whose 6-under 64 came at the host Seaside course, which played about two shots more difficult to par.
“He's making me look average,” Hossler said when he finished his round and Hammer already was 8 under with three holes to play.
Hammer's big run ended with a bad swing that sent him into the trees right of the par-5 eighth fairway. He took a penalty drop and wound up with a bogey.
Callum Tarren of England also had a 64 at Seaside, while Ben Griffin had a 7-under 65 on the Plantation course. Griffin had a great chance at winning in Bermuda three weeks ago until a rough back nine. In the final official PGA Tour event of 2022, he might get another.
For Hammer, a good start was just what he needed.
He has been on big stages before, qualifying for the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay as a 15-year-old. He missed the cut.
He did fine in a few Korn Ferry Tour starts after getting out of Texas. The PGA Tour was another matter, as Hammer found himself trying to hard and getting too impatient. The result was six consecutive missed cuts.
He thought he was headed for another in the Houston Open last week, his home tournament, when he opened with a 74.
“I missed my first six in a row. It was a pretty dark period,” Hammer said. "I felt like my game was close enough. I was just putting so much pressure on myself early in the tournament. I did it in Houston again, and then came out with a 65 to make the cut.
“That really spiked my confidence.”
It carried over to the RSM Classic, where Hammer received a sponsor exemption. He only has conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, so a good week could go a long way. Otherwise, it's Monday qualifying or writing for sponsor exemptions.
“Hopefully, my letter-writing skills will transfer over from my communications degree that I just finished up in May,” he said.
For now, he wants to see what he can do over the next three days.
Hossler is another player who first made himself known as a teenager in the U.S. Open. That was 10 years ago at Olympic Club, where at 17 he was within four shots of the lead going into the final round. He shot 76 on the last day, and didn't even get low amateur. That went to another Texas teenager — Jordan Spieth.
Hossler is now starting his sixth PGA Tour season and still looking for his first win. The closest he came was losing to Ian Poulter in a playoff at the Houston Open as a rookie.
Even more impressive than his 64 at Seaside in the cold and wind was keeping bogeys off his card, four times scrambling for pars.
“It's a tough course even with no wind and decent temperature,” Hossler said. “To shoot the number I did in these conditions was excellent.”
Webb Simpson had a hole-in-one from 219 yards with a 4-hybrid at Plantation on his way to a 5-under 67. Harris English opened with a 4-under 68 at Plantation, a good start to an important week.
English missed five months because of hip surgery. He is No. 52 in the world, and a big week could help secure top 50 by the end of the year for a Masters invitation.
––––––
The RSM Classic Scores
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.1 million
First Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
Cole Hammer32b-32b—64
Ben Griffin33b-32b—65
Beau Hossler33a-31a—64
Callum Tarren31a-33a—64
Justin Suh33b-33b—66
Chris Gotterup33a-32a—65
Andrew Putnam32a-33a—65
Brian Harman34b-33b—67
Harry Higgs34b-33b—67
Stephan Jaeger33b-34b—67
Russell Knox35b-32b—67
David Lingmerth32b-35b—67
Keith Mitchell35b-32b—67
Henrik Norlander34b-33b—67
Webb Simpson33b-34b—67
Alex Smalley33b-34b—67
Dean Burmester34a-32a—66
Denny McCarthy32a-34a—66
Seamus Power33a-33a—66
Greyson Sigg33a-33a—66
Tyson Alexander34b-34b—68
Joseph Bramlett32b-36b—68
Harris English35b-33b—68
Spencer Ralston36b-32b—68
Davis Riley33b-35b—68
Justin Rose31b-37b—68
Kevin Streelman34b-34b—68
Sahith Theegala34b-34b—68
Zac Blair33a-34a—67
Joel Dahmen34a-33a—67
Michael Kim34a-33a—67
Patton Kizzire33a-34a—67
Francesco Molinari33a-34a—67
J.J. Spaun36a-31a—67
Aaron Baddeley33b-36b—69
Jacob Bridgeman34b-35b—69
Hayden Buckley34b-35b—69
Eric Cole37b-32b—69
Zecheng Dou34b-35b—69
John Huh34b-35b—69
Zach Johnson34b-35b—69
Taylor Pendrith35b-34b—69
Cameron Percy33b-36b—69
Patrick Rodgers36b-33b—69
Kevin Roy35b-34b—69
Brice Garnett34a-34a—68
Paul Haley34a-34a—68
Luke List35a-33a—68
Seung-Yul Noh33a-35a—68
Chad Ramey36a-32a—68
Robby Shelton32a-36a—68
Robert Streb36a-32a—68
Ryan Armour35b-35b—70
Erik Barnes36b-34b—70
Jason Dufner32b-38b—70
Kevin Kisner34b-36b—70
Nate Lashley37b-33b—70
Rory Sabbatini37b-33b—70
Adam Schenk36b-34b—70
Chris Stroud32b-38b—70
Martin Trainer36b-34b—70
Dylan Wu33b-37b—70
Brandon Wu37b-33b—70
Carl Yuan35b-35b—70
Trevor Cone35a-34a—69
Will Gordon35a-34a—69
Chesson Hadley34a-35a—69
Charley Hoffman33a-36a—69
Justin Lower38a-31a—69
Peter Malnati36a-33a—69
Ben Martin35a-34a—69
Taylor Montgomery34a-35a—69
Sean O’Hair31a-38a—69
Sepp Straka34a-35a—69
Austin Cook39b-32b—71
Dylan Frittelli33b-38b—71
Brian Gay37b-34b—71
Brent Grant36b-35b—71
Garrick Higgo36b-35b—71
Chris Kirk37b-34b—71
Philip Knowles36b-35b—71
Vincent Norrman35b-36b—71
Augusto Nunez34b-37b—71
Austin Smotherman35b-36b—71
Ben Taylor35b-36b—71
Stewart Cink36a-34a—70
MJ Daffue35a-35a—70
Conner Godsey34a-36a—70
Harry Hall34a-36a—70
Matt Kuchar35a-35a—70
Danny Lee36a-34a—70
Matthew NeSmith36a-34a—70
J.T. Poston36a-34a—70
Doc Redman36a-34a—70
Scott Stallings37a-33a—70
Kevin Tway35a-35a—70
Jonathan Byrd38b-34b—72
Nicolas Echavarria36b-36b—72
Nick Hardy36b-36b—72
Lee Hodges38b-34b—72
Seonghyeon Kim36b-36b—72
Kelly Kraft36b-36b—72
Brandon Matthews36b-36b—72
Sam Ryder38b-34b—72
Matthias Schwab34b-38b—72
Sam Stevens35b-37b—72
Kyle Westmoreland35b-37b—72
Byeong Hun An34a-37a—71
Kevin Chappell35a-36a—71
Wyndham Clark35a-36a—71
Tom Hoge34a-37a—71
Mackenzie Hughes36a-35a—71
Adam Long34a-37a—71
Troy Merritt35a-36a—71
Andrew Novak37a-34a—71
Bill Haas36b-37b—73
Palmer Jackson37b-36b—73
Max McGreevy37b-36b—73
Adam Svensson37b-36b—73
Ryan Brehm37a-35a—72
Jim Herman34a-38a—72
Sung Kang35a-37a—72
Taylor Moore35a-37a—72
Brendon Todd35a-37a—72
Kevin Yu38a-34a—72
Cameron Champ35b-39b—74
Matthias Schmid37b-37b—74
Matt Wallace34b-40b—74
Trevor Werbylo36b-38b—74
Akshay Bhatia37a-36a—73
Michael Gligic38a-35a—73
Scott Harrington39a-34a—73
Bryson Nimmer39a-34a—73
Scott Piercy35a-38a—73
Nick Watney37a-36a—73
Danny Willett37a-36a—73
Carson Young40a-33a—73
Andrew Landry37b-38b—75
Jason Day36a-38a—74
Aaron Rai36a-38a—74
Michael Thompson39a-35a—74
Richy Werenski37a-37a—74
Scott Brown42b-34b—76
Brett Drewitt37b-39b—76
Tyler Duncan36a-39a—75
Hank Lebioda36a-39a—75
Trey Mullinax37a-38a—75
Davis Thompson41a-34a—75
Camilo Villegas39a-36a—75
Tim Weinhart39a-36a—75
Harrison Endycott41a-35a—76
Tano Goya38a-38a—76
Brian Stuard40a-36a—76
Vaughn Taylor37b-41b—78
David LipskyWD
