Gary Peterson, of Hermitage, is a charter member at Camp F-Troop in Warren County, one of the few of us still around. At camp we call him “Beautiful Gary,” because it’s just beautiful how great he is at everything: electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, bricklaying, appliance repair, anything you could think of to build or repair at a hunting camp. He’s also an excellent cook and a master with guns: building them, repairing them, fine-tuning them for accuracy, and shooting them on the range and in the woods. And for the past 50 years he has been reloading his own ammunition.
He started as a teenager back in the 1960s. He and his older brother Bill and their friends Tracy and Tom loved to hunt and fish and shoot shotguns and rifles, but none of them received much parental guidance in these activities, so they took it upon themselves to learn how to shoot and to load their own ammo. Brother Bill got his press first, but Gary soon answered an ad in the paper and bought a reloading press, dies, a scale, lube pad, loading tray, and powder trickler. “I think the package cost me $25 or $30,” says Gary. “I still have the old Lyman Spartan press and Lyman All American dies and still use them.”
Gary and friends loaded shotgun shells all week and shot target clays on weekends. They also loaded rifle bullets, but were temporarily deterred by the price of the brass casings. They solved that problem by visiting shooting ranges for discarded shells. “We would go to ranges and wait for the rich guys to kick their empty cases onto the ground and then leave. We’d pick them all up, no matter what the caliber, and use them to reload.” They eventually stopped reloading for shotguns when the market price dropped and shotgun shells became so affordable, it didn’t make sense to hand load anymore.
“My son Brett and I now have 25 sets of dies for pistols and rifles of various calibers,” says Gary. “We have an electric case trimmer, several scales, bullet moulds, powder dispenser, case tumbler, primer pocket cleaners, and three reloading presses on the bench.” He says that’s a lot more equipment than a person would need to get started, but he has been adding to his ammo workshop for decades.
So what would be some reasons or advantages for a hunter or shooter to take up reloading, I asked. “There are lots of them,” he answered. “For one thing, you could save some money if you like to shoot a lot.” Gary figures most shooters pay $1.20 to $1.50 per shot when they buy retail, while he spends about 54 cents a shot, assuming he gets the brass for free on the range. “And ammo right now is getting hard to find.”
“And you can also make one gun more versatile,” says Gary. For example, he can take a .270 caliber rifle and load 90 grain for groundhogs, 130 for deer, and 150 grain for bears, varying the gunpowder and velocity to customize for different sizes of game animals. “Or you might want to try a wildcat caliber,” he adds, “like a .257 Roberts. Or maybe something obsolete, like a .284 Winchester, which was introduced back in 1963 for the Winchester Model 88. It’s an excellent cartridge, but it never caught on, so the ammo is very hard to find. You almost have to load it yourself.”
Do your hand loads have the same accuracy as the factory ones, I asked. “Better, in my opinion,” he said. “Because many commercial manufacturers load the powder by volume and not by weight. Each time you measure by volume, the weight will be different, because of the way the particles align and air pockets factor in. If you hand load strictly by weight, every cartridge has exactly the same amount of powder, so your velocity will be the same.” Gary says this allows a good shooter with a good rifle barrel to put several rounds in the same hole, which is unlikely with most commercial loads.
“And there’s also the satisfaction of doing it yourself,” adds Gary. “For years I would spend Thanksgiving evening loading up ammo for the buck season opener coming a few days later. My son Brett and even sometimes my daughter Starr would help. Like a little family assembly line. We would load specific cartridges for the specific upcoming hunt.” He says it gave him more satisfaction to be involved directly in the ammo and shooting part of the hunt.
One word of caution from Gary. “If you decide to reload, and you want to customize for power, make sure you know the pressure capability of the rifle you’re loading rounds for. You do not want to load maximum rounds meant for a strong bolt action rifle and then put them into an old lever or pump action.” If you’re not sure, Gary recommends consulting reloading references before you push the limits with stronger loads. As with all handling of firearms, you can never be too careful.
