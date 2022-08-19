Donna Rae and I spent June and July down in South Carolina this year, living as beach bums at the shore, and didn’t make it back up to Pennsylvania until early August, when we moved right in at camp. It wasn’t long before we began taking long rides up the mountainside, searching for deer. We saw dozens of them right from the start, but what bothered us was we did not confirm a single racked buck in our first two weeks here. Then, on a drive into Tidioute this morning, I spotted a large six-point buck in the roadside woods. Finally, I said, but why didn’t we see more of them earlier? I did a little research on a Realtree website and found some information about white-tailed deer and their antlers.
White-tailed deer do have antlers, despite our experiences in early August. and antlers differ from horns in that they’re shed every year and are re-grown in spring and summer, but it is hard to predict when an individual deer will get them. Horns, such as what cattle have, are never cast and continuously grow, due to a core of live tissue.
Antlers are covered in velvet in the spring and early summer. Velvet contains small hair-like fibers that allow a buck to have feeling in its headgear during the antler-growing process. This allows
bucks to prevent damage during the growth process and also provides muscle memory of where their rack is after the antlers are grown. Rainfall or drought can also have an influence.
Growing antlers takes a toll on a deer’s body. It can take as much as 2 or 3 times the nutrients to grow the rack than it does the skeletal system. That’s why you see the biggest racks after a deer reaches 4.5 to 5.5 years of age. By that time, the muscular and skeletal systems are finished growing and more nutrients can go to the antlers.
Testosterone is the biggest factor in both antler growth and antler shedding. Rising testosterone as the rut begins causes the velvet to peel off in late summer and early fall, leaving the bare antlers for bucks to use when competing for females during the rut. Dropping testosterone levels trigger antler shedding in late winter/early spring.
Everything begins and finishes at the pedicle, the base from which the antler grows, attaches to, and falls from once it’s cast. It’s the center of all antler-related things throughout the life-cycle of that antler. Damage to the pedicle, the antler during the growing period, and bodily injuries can result in abnormal antlers. Odd antlers and weird racks are usually a result of one of those conditions – not, as some hunters believe, genetics. While it is uncommon, it is possible for female deer to have antlers, which is why we have “antlered” and “antlerless” deer seasons, rather than “buck season” or “doe season.”
Allowing bucks to reach older age classes is the best way to manage a herd for large trophy white-tailed bucks. A buck reaches only 25 to 30 percent of its antler growth potential at age 1-1/2, 55 to 60 percent at 2-1/2, 75 to 80 percent at 3-1/2, 80 to 85 percent at 4-1/2, and 95 to 100 percent at age 7-1/2 to 8-1/2. Otherwise, nutrient-rich feeding and access to fresh water can make a difference.
