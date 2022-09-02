As more and more younger deer hunting experts appear on the outdoor information scene, some of our old, cherished rules and ancient, cherished rule-keepers about hunting bucks with bows or rifles are being challenged. Sometimes persistence is a more valuable trait among deer hunters than “following the old rules.”
OLD RULE NUMBER ONE: “Bucks move most often at dawn and dusk.” While there’s a lot of truth to this revered maxim, those who follow it to the letter are limiting their time in the woods. If you have always hunted on stand during the first two hours and the last two hours of daylight, you’re not putting in enough time on your deer stand. Ask all of your hunting friends if they’ve ever killed a big buck between mid-morning and mid-afternoon, and you might get surprised. and you’re certainly going to have more luck in the woods if you spend time hunting the mid-day, rather than snoozing back at camp, especially if other conditions – wind direction, cool temperatures, food sources, and escape routes – are ideal.
OLD RULE NUMBER TWO: “The more acres you hunt, the better your chances.” When you hunt a large tract of public land over 1000 acres in size, you may have to share the land with an army of other hunters. People will roam and drive all over the place and hang numerous tree stands. To a mature buck, pressure changes everything. It may take only a day or two of those disturbances to make deer deep-dive for cover or go nocturnal.
OLD RULE NUMBER THREE: “Hang your deer stand at least 25 to 30 feet high.” Hanging the stand anywhere from 17 to 25 feet is the right height. High enough so that if you play the wind right, sit still, and make all the right moves, a buck won’t bust you. Low enough so that the stand feels safe, solid, and comfortable under your boots. When a buck comes in broadside within 30-40 yards, you’ll have a killer sight picture and a shooting angle to his vitals.
OLD RULE NUMBER FOUR: “If a buck stamps his foot and head bobs, he’s ready to bust out of there – shoot now!” A doe or buck stamps and head bobs when it sees a strange object it can’t make out, like you huddled on the ground or up in a tree stand. It is nervous body language, yes, but it does not necessarily predict fast flight. No need to take a quick and poor shot at a buck on high alert, especially if you’re using a bow. He’ll duck the arrow and flee for sure. Instead, freeze and don’t move a muscle. Don’t make direct eye contact with a stamping, bobbing deer, especially if it is close. More often than not, if a deer doesn’t smell you, it will settle down, lose interest, and start to walk off. Then you might have a better and easier shot at a calm deer.
OLD RULE NUMBER FIVE: “A full moon is the worst time to hunt.” Those deer can see so well with the big moon, they stay up eating and then don’t move all day.” I’m surprised so many deer hunters still think that way. Numerous studies of whitetails have established historical rut curves that document one indisputable fact: in any year, from Virginia to Kansas to Canada, 90% of adult does will come into estrus and be bred from November 5 to November 20, regardless of moon phase. In a study conducted a few years ago at North Carolina State, researchers tracked GPS-collared deer throughout the four moon phases and analyzed text messages sent from the collars to determine when and how the deer moved. Summing up their findings, a scientist said, “A common misconception is that deer can see better at night because it’s brighter when the moon is full. But according to our data, they actually move less on average at night during a full moon and more during the middle of the day, and also earlier in the evenings.”
The full moon this November is the 19th. Experts predict you might catch a good buck prowling for or chasing does any day from the 15th to the 21st, if you time your hunts right. Early mornings will be tough; spend as much time as you can in a stand from mid-morning until dark.
OLD RULE NUMBER SIX: “Miss a buck and it’s all over.” Not always. Sail an arrow over a deer’s back and it will flinch, jump, and run off a short way. But if the animal didn’t see you or smell you, it didn’t know what happened. Maybe a stick cracked or a limb fell. Deer hear those sounds all the time.
But what about a booming rifle miss? One day I fired my .270 and sailed a 150-grain bullet over the back of a 125-pound whitetail standing in an open powerline clearing 150 yards away. The buck got confused, looked around, and took off like a shot – straight at me. I dropped him at 70 yards. I was happy with the kill, even though I missed the first shot standing. So don’t get flustered and give up after a miss. Keep your wits about you, watch the buck closely, and get ready to make a better shot the second time around.
Note: Some of the information for this column is derived from internet deer hunting notes by Mike Hanback.
