As white-tailed deer mating and hunting seasons approach, you’ll need to watch out more closely on the roadways. Increased deer activity means chances are higher that you’ll hit one. So here are some tips about avoiding deer collisions that can help you get through the big deer activity seasons without an accident.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, deer-vehicle collisions are the top animal-related claim in the U.S. So how do you avoid them?
Know where the deer are likely to be. Areas with high deer populations are normally marked with bright yellow signs. Deer also tend to graze in open fields between wooded areas. and be alert when traveling through zones where you’ve seen deer before. They are likely to cross there again.
Be alert at sunrise and sunset. Although deer can appear at any time of the day or night, they are more active at dawn and dusk hours.
Use your high beams. At night, use your high beams for better visibility. The extra light will help make it easier to spot a deer about to cross the road.
When you see one, you’ll probably see more. Deer usually travel in groups. If one crosses your path, be on the lookout for more.
Don’t swerve. Swerving isn’t always the safest option. Hitting a deer may cause less damage than swerving to avoid it, and then hitting a more dangerous obstacle, like a vehicle in oncoming traffic.
Wear your seat belt. If you do hit a deer, wearing a seat belt decreases your chance of injury.
Spread the word. When friends or family head out on the road, remind them to be careful and alert. A simple reminder can prevent deer collisions.
What to do if you hit a deer:
Pull over. Move your vehicle to a safe place off the road. and turn on your hazard lights.
Stay away from the deer. An injured 150-pound deer can still lash out and hurt someone.
Assess the damage. When you’re out of harm’s way, examine your vehicle and take photos of any damage. Decide if your car is safe to drive or if you need to call a tow truck.
Call for help. Consider calling the police or an animal agency. If the deer is still in the middle of the road, contact a trained professional from animal control, the state game commission or your local fish and wildlife service. They can move it off the road for everyone’s safety.
Decide if you should file an insurance claim. An insurance professional can help you make the decision, based on specifics of your auto insurance policy. Talking with someone who is familiar with the claims process can help put your mind at ease.
Some of these accident prevention tips were provided by The Erie Insurance Company.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News.
