As the Opening Day of rifle deer season draws near, my hunting buddies and I keep our spirits up by telling tales about our hunting adventures in the past. We have our Camp Journals handy to look up the facts about who got deer in what years and how many points each rack displayed. But more important than those specifics are the adventures we have had over the years and the tales we can tell. We all arrive at camp a couple of days before the season starts, which means our families must adjust to having Thanksgiving brunch before sending us out to the deer woods on a mission to get a buck. That gives us time to check and double-check our hunting gear, shoot in our rifles at the range, and hike the hunting woods searching for deer.
Everybody at Camp F-Troop knows that Opening Day starts with a 4 a.m. wake-up call, followed by a quick breakfast of bagels and coffee, and the packing of lunches and the filling of coffee thermoses to get ready for the day. Our gear and hunting clothes are already laid out, and it doesn’t take long to get dressed and stuff our backpacks with necessities. Everybody knows where every other member of our hunting party will be stationed, so we can make contact in case of an emergency.
By 5 a.m., trucks are starting up in the yard, and guys are heading for our traditional hunting grounds, the same hills and valleys we have hunted for the past 37 years. By design, we hunt the steep slopes and deep valleys of SGL 86, which is challenging terrain for sure. But that’s where the deer live. Some of us have given up the old boulders we used for opening day and moved to more accessible stands lower on the mountainside, because we’re getting too old to make the climb. We move up the hills and find our hunting boulders in the dark, then nestle in and relax until daybreak shooting time arrives.
Typically, we arrive at our chosen boulders at about 6 or 6:15 a.m., so we have plenty of time to cool down and watch the daylight coming into the woods. Often, we’ll hear small animals prancing on the leaves in the semi-dark, and sometimes we’ll hear deer moving that we can’t see. As 7 a.m. approaches, we are all listening for one thing, that first shot on the first day that announces deer season. What would it be like, we’re all thinking, to get the first shot of the day? What would it be like to get the first deer?
In the year 2005, I found out. As the numbers on my watch face moved closer to seven a.m., I settled in more comfortably on the fallen log that served as my shooting seat and loaded up my 30.06 with 150-grain high-powered bullets. I took a deep breath and exhaled, relaxing in the moment. Just then I spotted movement on the ground down the slope toward the stream below. The woods at this moment were opening up with daybreak and daylight, and I could see well enough to spot the three does moving broadside below me. But another deer followed behind. He was a buck. A solid six-point. I was sure of it.
I settled the crosshairs on his shoulder and pulled the trigger. I guess the rifle boomed in the silent forest, but I didn’t hear it in the excitement. The deer fell. I had fired the first shot of the day. I had killed the first buck of the season.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his website at www.donfeigert.com Or visit Leanna’s Books at the mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.