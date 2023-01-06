We are definitely hunting enthusiasts up at Camp F-Troop in Warren County, especially for deer, although I personally have cut back on my hunting time these past few years and scaling those steep mountains where the bucks and does run. But my hunting pals still go out in the early mornings and often hunt until sundown. Of course, most of them are 20 years younger than I am and are not suffering from long-term Lyme Disease, a debilitating illness that I’ve been battling off and on for two years. I killed my last buck in 2016 and most recent doe in 2019, but I plan to get back into shape for hiking and climbing this year, now that we’ve turned the page into 2023.
But I have one pastime in the winter woods that I’ve been doing for years and can still do now, Big Woods Hiking. I love to chase deer and small game during winter weather, but it’s also extremely refreshing to get out when the hunters are not hunting, and explore the silent woods when no one else is there. The pressure is off; you’re not keyed up to spot every deer within 200 yards, and you’re not afraid of spooking that big buck that’s been hanging around the boulders and multiflora rose that frustrate you in-season. You hike up as high on the mountainside as you can and stare out over the hills and hollows and creek beds and the mighty Allegheny River, which winds down through the valleys and hollows throughout the Allegheny Highlands. You flush a couple of ruffed grouse out of the thickets and ponder how great hunting was when those birds were present in great numbers in the snowy shrubs and small brush piles of winter. You follow the birds with your imaginary shotgun and squeeze off just as they disappear behind the thick greens of hemlocks and white pines.
You also have a chance to spot deer, of course, during your solo hike, and you’re likely to get closer than you do when deer are in season. The deer are probably on rest and relaxation time in the quiet woods. Unlike their state of mind in the rifle and bow seasons. You bump a couple of deer from their snowy beds and watch them amble off up the hill or down into the valleys, marking the paths they take and wondering if they’ll escape into the same hideaways in hunting season. And, of course, you’ll have the chance to track these same deer as they escape from your steady pursuit. You can learn many things about deer and where they travel to and how they escape from humans and other predators by tracking them in the winter. It’s important to notice things when pursuing deer, in-season or out. Last year during hunting season, I saw a large number of sub-legal bucks: spikes and fork horns and short antlered specimens that I wasn’t confident in shooting in deer season. That tells me we may have a large number of 6-points in deer season, 2023.
You’ll also have a chance to spot wild turkeys, coyotes, and squirrels when non-hunting in the big woods. Keep your eyes peeled, relax, and enjoy, but don’t get lost. Make sure you have resources, like maps, a compass, and GPS technology with you.
One of my favorite pastimes when woods-hiking in the winter is to find a stand, a boulder, a rock formation, or a fallen log which gives you a perspective from which you might see game when you choose the spot next fall. I have often found my next-year hunting spot during a winter hike the year before. Sit on the boulder during your winter hike and look carefully in all directions. Try to imagine where game will show up. When deer or other game appear, remember what you saw and where. This could be a fine preview for hunting season next year. Above all, be aware and alert and search for any critter that might come along during your winter hike. You’ll enjoy the hike more and you may spot next year’s big deer.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his web site at www.donfeigert.com Or visit Leanna’s Books at the Shenango Valley Mall.
