Night-time at camp is a curious place. From our barracks beds upstairs, we can hear owls hooting, birds scratching the walls, and small animals crawling through our bedroom spaces. When it’s 2 am, these noises are magnified and sound like Jack the Ripper making his way into our private rooms. Sometimes I’ll wake up in the middle of the night and hear critters skittering and scraping in the ceiling and wonder if we are on the verge of an attack in our own beds.
These night-time visitors not on the guest list at camp F-Troop, are supposedly harmless but still a bit scary during the midnight hours. They make me wonder who’s been sitting in my chair, who’s been eating my porridge, and who’s been sleeping under my bed. The scratching on the ceiling and walls certainly sounds like living animals, and I’m sure they are. I’m just not sure how friendly they might be.
We have fought back against the uninvited camp dwellers for several years, without much success. First, we tried chicken-fence screening but found out the critters in our rooms are much stronger than chickens. Later, we attempted to board up unwelcome hideaways, using oak planks and hammers and nails, and we fared a little better. About half of the critters left, and many did not come back. Then, on a tip from a pest-remover specialist, we tossed mothballs into all the spaces we endured in our walls and ceilings, and like magic, it worked, at least for a while. The mothballs kept the little beasts away for a time, but not a long time.
Then one winter we heard human-type steps wandering upstairs, which scared the hell out of us, and found Gary searching the closets, finding baby raccoons making a home, once inhabited by shoes and shirts and stuff. Gary picked up two young raccoons and held them against his chest. I swear I heard one of them say “Mommy.”
Then we used poisons and such, and it worked for a while, except for the fact that one dog and two cats fell ill because of the wicked mixture. We worked all night nursing the pets back to health, but they were still slowly improving in the morning.
Then we tried firearms, and you can imagine the side issues from that decision. Blasting away with shotguns one night, we blew out 3 windows and two doors, and never did get completely rid of the rascals in our walls.
Then one day, I found a bat in the shower, just as I was getting in. I yelled at Gary, who was working painting the exterior outside. “Gary”, I yelled, “I found a bat in the shower.”
“Bring him here,” Gary said from the back door. I wrapped the bat in a towel and tossed it outside, apparently right at Gary’s face. He leapt back and yelled, a yell I didn’t recognize, although I was sure it was a profanity.
We reached an agreement that night to never bother the numerous wall creatures again, and lived happily ever after among the flying squirrels, bats, raccoons, and mice. All’s well that ends well, right?
