Five years ago, I had never heard of the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid and had no idea of the damage it could cause right here in Pennsylvania. Reports started coming in about the HWA invasive insect species, and it sounded like it could create powerful damage to our native hemlock trees.
After a few years of aggressive assaults by HWA the hemlocks are seriously damaged, and most efforts by the US Forest Service to fight the enemy parasites have fallen short of the mark. In Pennsylvania, the worst damage has affected the southern half of the state, because of the weather. Southern Pennsylvania boasts a milder climate than the northern counties (Erie, Bradford, Wayne, Pike, Northumberland, Luzernne, Tioga, Warren, et al). So, they are not protected from the ice, snowfall and winter storms that make the Woolly Adelgid life miserable (such as in Chester, Schuylkill, Fayette, Wayne, York, Adams, Huntingdon, etc.). All you need to fight the Woolly Adelgid pests are a few good, strong winters to kill many of them off.
Still, I did most of my wild native brook trout fishing in Warren County, with its northern remote weather, and we have been seeing a lot of Adelgid damage.
The problem is the Adelgid often kills the hemlock and fells it to the forest floor, and it takes many years to grow another one. Loss of hemlocks deprives native trout streams of the shade they need to cool the stream waters throughout the year. This can kill off high numbers of precious wild native brook trout, an ecological disaster for sure.
But recently I read in the PA Outdoor News about a new enemy of the Woolly Adelgid, the US Forest Service is releasing as a biological control on the Allegheny National Forest to help combat the non-native invasive hemlock Adelgid.
The Adelgid is an invasive forest insect native to Japan and the Pacific Northwest which poses a serious threat to Eastern hemlock and Carolina hemlock, which are at risk of fatal infestation since they lack natural resistance.
According to U.S. Forest health technicians, “Within its native range, Adelgid populations are kept in check by natural predators, and hemlocks are adapted to the insects. In the eastern US, however, natural predators of the Adelgid are absent and native hemlocks aren’t adapted to the pests.
“Until now, Adelgid biological control has been confined to the release of Laricobius beetles, with roughly 2500 beetles released at various sites across the forest since 2019. The recent release of roughly 1400 silver flies in the Tuttle Run and Willow Creek drainages on the Bradford Ranger district was conducted by the US Forest Service, working with state, private, and tribal forestry teams.
“Made possible with flies provided by Cornell University and Virginia Tech, the fly release is the first of its kind as part of the Allegheny National Forest’s expanded Integrated Pest Management and Hemlock Conservation strategy for the Allegheny plateau.
“Biological control is the use of a natural predator, Parasitoid, or pathogen to manage pest populations. Laricobius nigrinus is a predatory beetle species native to the Pacific Northwest where Hemlock Wooly Adelgid is a natural pest of western and mountain hemlock. Another predatory beetle species, Laricobius osakensis is native to Japan where hemlock Adelgid is a natural pest of local hemlocks. Additionally, there are 2 species of silver flies, which are abundant Adelgid predators in the Pacific Northwest. Adult Laricobius beetles are released as adults in the fall and feed exclusively on developing and adult Wooly Adelgids throughout the fall and winter seasons while the Adelgid is in the first of 2 annual generations.
“Adult silver flies are released in the spring, with larvae praying on Adelgid eggs throughout the insects’ spring egg laying season. When present on the same sight in sufficient numbers. The two biocontrols work in tandem for increased Adelgid predation across multiple life cycle stages.”
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his website at www.donfeigert.com. Or visit Leanna’s Books at the Shenango Valley Mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.