We Feigert kids grew up two miles from the dam, down Robertson Road from Lamor Road. As high schoolers, we biked to the lake, messed around in the rocks and trees but did not do much fishing, because bikes are hard to carry fishing gear on. We fished later, especially when Skip and I were in college. Eventually we found a narrow watercourse we called “The Channel.” We fished it with fathead minnows on large round bobbers and did not see much action, until one day we noticed the bobber streaming across the water, heading for who knows where. Skip set the hook and felt the weight of a large fish, but the bobber kept going. Eventually Skip caught the fish, and it was a northern pike, 22 inches long, 2 inches short of being a keeper. We had only seen one northern pike in our lives, that Uncle Bud caught from the stream below the railroad bridge over route 62 in Mercer. But from this time on, we fished for northern pike frequently.
Except for when we were fishing for crappies or bass. We would take out Billy’s old boat and cruise the northern shoreline of the lake for trees that had fallen in and other structure. Crappies were hot to bite in the spring and bass a little later, in June. We fished for crappies with the same bait we pursued the much larger norther pike, the fathead minnow, only the bobber would bounce around awhile and then plunge straight down. You set your hook and reeled in a foot-long crappie,
one of the tastiest fish you will ever try.
We also got bass pretty frequently and stocked rainbow trout at the dam’s overflow, and catfish and panfish in the lake and bigger prize fish like walleyes and northerns in the larger part of the lake.
The Shenango Recreation Area at Shenango Lake lies within the broad, flat meandering valleys and lush northern woodlands of the Shenango River and Pymatuning Creek. Sharon is approximately seven miles southwest and Youngstown about 21 miles west. Visitors to the area enjoy camping, boating, and fishing.
Shenango Dam started construction in 1963 and was finished by 1965, when brother Skip graduated from high school, and the Kinzua Dam up in Warren County was completed. The dam itself, located in Sharpsville is 720 feet long and 68 feet at its crest, housing the reservoir. The actual lake lies in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio. Authorized by the 1938 Flood Control Acts, it has a surface area of 3,560 acres. The best times to fish Shenango lake, according to their website, are 1,2,3 and in the pre-daylight and 2, 3, and 4 in the afternoon, but I would dispute these claims. I believe early morning and late evening are the best times to fish, almost anywhere. The numerous fish to pursue here include largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, walleye, striped bass, rainbow trout (in the outflow), yellow perch, channel catfish, pumpkinseed, white crappie, white bass, bluegill, muskie, northern pike and black crappies.
Follow route 19 north through lush pastoral western Pennsylvania into Hermitage and make a reservation to stay.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his website at donfeigert.com. Or visit Leanna’s Books at the Shenango Valley Mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.