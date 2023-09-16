In the 1960s my father, Earl Feigert Sr., was a small game hunter, a devotee of rabbits and beagles, and sometimes pheasants and squirrels. At this time of year, mid-September, summer was fading, and the cool breezes and falling leaves of autumn had just begun. We target practiced with our shotguns and trained our beagles to get ready for the small-game season opener. It seems crazy now to remember the small-game days, but from age 12 to age 35, that was my passion, and it included my father, my two brothers, and my brother-in-law Dale in the fields of Mercer County. It wasn’t until 1985 that deer-hunting became our number one pursuit in the forests and fields.
That was when I bought Camp F-Troop up in Warren County, with its mountain trails and deep hollows and steep hillsides and deer herds and coveys of ruffed grouse. Right about then my father reached age 60 and decided he was getting too old to raise and feed and train those beagle dogs, and our hunting shifted to deer and other creatures of the Big Woods. But thinking back to the earliest days of hunting rabbits with Powser, I remember lining up on the edge of a mixed-cover field (with grasses, brambles, and immature trees) for the first day of rabbit. The 10 minutes or so we had to wait for 9 a.m., the starting time of small game season passed and Powser waved his hand and shouted “Let’s go,” and the group of us five moved forward and another of our 35 consecutive rabbit hunt opening days began.
We hunted every Saturday of small game season and mixed in some stocked and wild pheasants and found some success in every hunt. I can remember us taking four or five rabbits and a pheasant or two before the hunt would conclude. Then it was time to clean the game and place it into the freezer for future wild game meals. Powser, though, didn’t get many rabbits back then when brother Skip and I were teenagers and Billy was barely old enough to hunt. Even when the beagles put a good chase on a rabbit, and it would return to its starting point, Powser would often fake seeing the rabbit, so one of the boys could shoot it.
I do remember one memorable day, though, when our beagle Mike flushed a ringneck into the cool autumn air, and it flew straight away from Powser. He could not fake the shot opportunity this time. His old 12-gauge shotgun fired, and the ringneck dropped to the ground, feathers drifting all around as it fell. That was the most memorable kill of Power’s small game career.
HUNTING SEASONS
FOR SMALL GAME (2023-2024)
• SQUIRRELS (red, gray, black, fox): Special season for eligible junior hunters Sept. 9-23, 6 daily, 18 in possession.
• SQUIRRELS (red, gray, black, fox): Sept. 9-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23, and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 2024 (6 daily, 18 in possession).
• RUFFED GROUSE: Oct. 14-Nov. 11, Sun, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sun Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 (2 daily, 6 possession).
• RABBIT (cottontail): Special season for eligible junior hunters, Sept. 30-Oct. 14 (4 per day, 12 possession).
• RABBIT (cottontail): Oct. 14-Nov. 11, Sun, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sun Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29, 2024 (4 daily, 12 possession).
• PHEASANT special season: Oct. 7-14 (2 daily, 6 possession), male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs.
• PHEASANT: Oct. 21-Nov. 11, Sun. Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sun. Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23, and Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29, 2024 (2 daily, 6 in possession. Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs.
• ALL OTHER SMALL GAME: Consult your PA Game Digest or call Travis Lau at 717-705-6541.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his website at www.donfeigert.com. Or visit Leanna’s Books at the Shenango Valley Mall.
