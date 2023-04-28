Once in a while, we put off the things we should be doing, like yard work and cleaning the shed, and focus on what we like to do, such as taking a break from spring trout fishing and going after bass and panfish on the Allegheny River in Warren County. And we never regret that decision.
It was early May last year, with warm sunshine baking our forearms and a nice breeze tousling our hair. We drove up to camp, grabbed our shades, our sun block, and our spinning gear, and hauled our kayaks to the banks of the Middle Allegheny. By 11 a.m. we were ready to embark from our put-in spot five miles upstream from the village of Althom and down a path from the gravel road through a thick, wooded glen that featured dark oaks, red maples, and several tall, silver-barked sycamores. Then out onto the rocky shoreline to a remote spot where no riverside cabins spoiled our view. I paused and took it all in, the mottled greenery of the early-summer foliage, the rapids and eddies before us, the green/gray waters, and the vigorous aroma of the big woods all around.
Donna Rae meanwhile grabbed a spinning rig and tossed in a plain silver spinner lure. Five casts later she hooked and landed a plump pumpkinseed panfish, our first catch of the day. That was just like D-Rae, to generate fishing action while I was busy goofing off. One reason she routinely catches more fish than I do is because she’s much more aggressive and persistent about casting, while I tend to kick back and enjoy the view and let the occasional gamefish wander my way.
But soon we were both on the river, paddling our kayaks through fast currents while keeping one eye open for signs of promising waters. I like to focus on hot spots where the river rushes past islands and creates fish-friendly currents and eddies. We like to land our kayaks on the upstream end of an island, then get out and walk downstream along the shoreline, looking for fast water dumping into slower pools and the resulting back-drift slack waters. A variety of river fish pay attention to downstream cascades that tumble food and prey to them, especially minnows, worms, and crayfish, but they don’t like to expend too much energy finning in the currents. That’s why we target the edges of flow and eddy, to take advantage of fish that hang in the slower water on the borders of food-propelling flows and strike at prey when they drift out of currents into pools. We wet-waded below the rush of waters and cast to these honey holes, hoping to catch a fish or two.
During our island efforts, I caught three panfish, all between 6 and 9 inches, and D-Rae caught six fish, including a fat smallmouth 14 inches long and maybe a pound or a pound and a half in heft, even though we weren’t targeting bass, because they weren’t in season for another month. We quickly threw that one back in. These results are typical, since she generally casts twice as many times as I do. I vary my approach, alternating worms and minnows, which look like small food trucks rushing through the waters, while Donna Rae tends to stick with fewer lures, and only those that deliver consistent success, like her single-bladed spinner.
Between islands we often ran into slow-water sections without riffles or pools, lazy currents that feature sameness rather than varied features and borders of rush and flow. I don’t fish much in these areas. I tend to set my rod down and kick back, crack a water bottle, maybe puff on a Black ‘n Mild, and relax and drift. But not Donna Rae. She continued casting even in steady waters, and she didn’t catch much, but she did boat two crappies on slow waters where I didn’t even try. Again, there are reasons why she catches more fish.
As evening rolled down into the river valley, we finished our eight-mile jaunt and arrived at a large backwater eddy right down below camp. I launched a frog-imitation surface lure that looked too ugly to attract fish, but it soon hooked a 17-inch smallmouth bass that must have gone two pounds. Catching the biggest fish of the day did not endear me with my fishing mate, but she got over it quickly, and we beached our kayaks and dragged them up the hill to camp, where we knew a cookout and a campfire would soon enliven our evening and conclude a great day on the river in the Pennsylvania outdoors.
