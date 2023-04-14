The first weekend of April is often a harbinger of change. Cool spring breezes and flurries of snow sometimes roll in and hint of a new season. Such is the case this year, when temperatures up at Camp F-Troop are 15 degrees cooler in the day and night than they were last week and the week before.
But still there’s a sense of urgency to get out on the streams for trout and rivers for bass before the largemouths start hitting. Such was the case a few years ago, when Donna Rae and I came up for the weekend with wild brook trout on our minds. We devoted the whole morning on Saturday to fishing for brookies at Antler Run, the closest stream to camp and our current favorite. We walked in during the early morning and listened to the fast-flowing waters and the songbirds in the hemlocks and the breezes in the ferns on the ground. We hiked a half mile in before we sat on a log and relaxed and put our fly rods together. We laughed at the idea of taking a break before we even started fishing. But the early summer foliage was stunning to look at and the deep woods air felt cool under the hemlocks, so we sat and enjoyed before we tossed in.
Which D-Rae executed pronto. She found a small pool that ran up under tangled branches in the water and formed a possible trout haven under the structure. She drifted her offering into the pool, and a small brook trout bolted out and took the bait and dashed back into cover. D-Rae set the hook and played the fish until it snagged her line and got away.
No worries, though. We found a great-looking trout hole a short ways upstream, a deep plunge pool below a fallen tree. Donna Rae caught 3 fat brookies one after the other, and even I landed one, a hefty wild brook trout that measured 7 inches long and sported a dark green back and orange belly, colorful signs of spring on the stream.
We found another sweet-looking spot 200 yards upstream and one more a quarter-mile beyond that. D-Rae took one trout from the first hole and 2 out of the second as I mostly observed. She ended up releasing 6 small but beautiful wild brook trout compared to my one, but I don’t keep score, for the obvious reason. The 4-mile trout hike tired us out, so we settled in at camp and built our afternoon campfire out back and put up a 2-person tent and a one-person hammock and set up 2 campfire chairs and felt like we were set for the trip, whether we got downpours, which were predicted, or sunshine.
Donna Rae loves to sleep out under the million stars that light up the deep black sky in the mountains at night and to crawl into our tent when rains threaten, while I prefer to hunker down with an umbrella beside the fire. So we did both. We tended campfires day and night, roasted hot dogs over the blaze, and sipped comfort drinks until late at night. Donna Rae tried out her new hammock, while I tested the worth of my reclining camp chair. During the wee hours thunder threatened, and we retreated inside the tent. Pooh Kitty came along with us this trip, and she enjoyed snuggling among the sleeping bags during the cool nights.
Monday morning the big rains began to fall, and we packed up our SUV, watched the rain fall on the river from the haven of the front porch for an hour, and then headed home. As always, we missed camp badly from the moment we left.
