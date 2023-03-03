Last fall we thought the deer season was a mess, with a couple of possible starting dates and outdoorsmen arguing over the merits of each. Now the same thing is happening to buck season, the number one day on the yearly schedule for outdoorsmen all across the state.
For many seasons, the buck season opener came the Monday after Thanksgiving, allowing hunters, especially for those out of who hunt out of camps for years on end, to know exactly when the opener arrived. But with the proposal of the Saturday opener, buck hunters were thrown into a tailspin, not knowing when the opener would be held. Most of us wanted it to remain on the Monday after Thanksgiving, allowing traditional hunters time to open up their camps, scout their lands for deer, and do some target-shooting, to make sure their rifles were still zeroed-in. But no, the Game Commissioners voted for the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the Buck opener, and also decided to start Doe Season the same day.
So here you have hundreds of thousands of deer hunters sharing the same forests and shooting at the same deer, be they bucks or does. One could well wonder what the safety concerns were for the buck hunters /doe hunters. After the hunt, the Game Commissioners applauded themselves for the results, a bid harvest of bucks on opening day, and a great harvest of does also.
But a minority of us veteran hunters mourned the double deer opener and the possible legal killing of two deer on opening day. It took much of the sport out of hunting and much of the ethics out of deer hunting at all. But a lot of people got a deer that year, and Game Commissioners patted themselves on the back, claiming they’d solved the issue of doe hunting vs. buck hunting and paved the way for future decades of double day hunting. But where is the ethics; where is the fair chase? I don’t see it and I don’t support it. I hear talk among my former fellow hunters that they may as well give up hunting, if that’s all it’s going to be: deer in a barrel and everyone shooting
And now they’re doing the same thing to trout season, throwing everybody out there to fish for those slow-witted stocked trout at the same time some of us are angling for precious wild native brook trout, allowed by the Fish Commission to only fish in Stocked Trout Waters for those second-rate trout that have been raised in throughways in a trout farm and later dumped into streams by way of bucket or net. So how do you picture yourself now, out in public land tracts fishing pristine streams with pristine wild trout in them you’re not allowed to catch?
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his web site at www.donfeigert.com Or visit Leanna’s Books at the Shenango Valley Mall.
