LOCK HAVEN — The Slippery Rock University football team was picked to finish second in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division when the PSAC unveiled the 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll on Thursday.
The Rock earned two first place votes to sit second in the Western Division poll behind divisional favorite Indiana (Pa.), which received six first place votes. California (Pa.) rounded out the top three and Gannon, Edinboro, Seton Hill, Clarion, and Mercyhurst rounded out the remainder of the poll.
Defending regional champion Shepherd was picked atop the PSAC East with five first place votes. Kutztown was second with two first place votes and West Chester was third with one first place vote. The rest of the Eastern Division poll was rounded out by East Stroudsburg, Millersville, Shippensburg, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven.
Slippery Rock enters the 2023 season looking for a fifth straight PSAC Western Division title. The Rock have been the dominant team in the PSAC West over the last decade and have won or shared the last four straight PSAC West crowns while claiming eight of the last 11 Western Division titles.
SRU will face two of the top five projected teams from the PSAC East during the early season mandated crossovers in weeks two and three with games against West Chester and Millersville before PSAC West play begins.
Likely the most anticipated game in the PSAC regular season will take place Sept. 30 when IUP visits The Rock for a 6 p.m. night game. That rivalry game has carried significant Western Division and NCAA Playoff implications in nearly every season of the last decade.
Slippery Rock has high expectations for the 2023 season and will be looking to make a run at a fifth straight appearance in the NCAA Playoffs. The Rock enter the season tied for the third longest active playoff streak in Division II and will be leaning on an experienced core of returners that includes 19 players that started at least five games last fall.
The full PSAC Preseason Coaches Polls:
PSAC WEST
(1st place votes)
1. Indiana (Pa.) (6)
2. Slippery Rock (2)
3. California (Pa.)
4. Gannon
5. Edinboro
6. Seton Hill
7. Clarion
8. Mercyhurst
PSAC EAST
1. Shepherd (5)
2. Kutztown (2)
3. West Chester (1)
4. East Stroudsburg
5. Millersville
6. Shippensburg
7. Bloomsburg
8. Lock Haven
BUTLER COUNTY
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The Butler County Community College Education Foundation, which assists “students from all walks of life” according to its executive director, raised $108,000 on Aug. 4 during a golf outing supported by 41 sponsors and a record 128 players.
Golfers on 32 teams competed in the 28th outing that benefits the BC3 Education Foundation, which helps students such as those facing food insecurity, seeking a commonwealth secondary school diploma or recovering from opioid addiction.
The BC3 Education Foundation also helps to finance scholarships for BC3 students, training for first responders, programs for pupils in grades four to 12 and other initiatives, said Megan Coval, executive director of the foundation and external relations.
Rob Rentz, Cody Slater, Jake Grumski and Nelson Johnson, representing the Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, Butler, shot a 15-under 55 in the scramble-format outing at Olde Stonewall Golf Club and won the BC3 Education Foundation Champions Cup by 2 strokes.
• Proceeds in 2023 brought to more than $1.4 million the amount raised from the outing since 1996.
“People just love BC3, and they support us in so many ways,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, BC3’s president. “And this is certainly an example, not only in the amount of money that we have raised, but in the number of years that we have been doing this outing.”
Jonathan Hudson, Zach Lenhart (Hickory High graduate), Wayne Thompson and Keith Lorenz, representing UPMC Horizon Community Health Foundation, Farrell, finished second with a 13-under 57; and Daryl Patten, Gene Rodgers, Bill Weeks Jr. and Bill Weeks, Fort Pitt Capital, Pittsburgh, third with a 12-under 58.
“There are so many ways in which the foundation helps our students,” Coval said. “We assist students from all walks of life, from traditional students to those who are in recovery to those who are coming into college a little bit later in life.
“Our golfers and sponsors play the very important role of helping us ensure we have adequate funding to support BC3 students in a wide variety of ways that go well beyond scholarships.”
• Closest-to-the-pin winners were Ryan Welch, Butler Technologies, Butler, on No. 5 at 8 feet, 5 inches; Mark Smirniw, FNB Wealth Management, Butler, on No. 7 at 2 feet; Bryan Waldorf, Magna5, Pittsburgh, on No. 14 at 6 feet, 6 inches; and Tim Barr, AGR, Meridian, on No. 15, distance unavailable.
Courtney Houtz, Butler Technologies, had the longest drive on No. 10 among women and Slater among men.
Patten had the longest putt on No. 18 and Lenhart won the BC3 Education Foundation’s first post-event putting contest.
• The BC3 Education Foundation supports the college’s 4-year-old Pioneer Pantry, which helped to serve 838 members of the BC3 community in the 2022-2023 academic year, said Mikayla Moretti, the foundation’s director of special events and a member of the college’s food security team.
It also funded 75 General Education Development subject tests for students pursuing a commonwealth secondary school diploma in 2022-2023, said Barb Gade, grant director of BC3’s adult literacy program.
It also assists the college’s five-year-old Hope is Dope opioid addiction recovery program, which drew 83 participants in the past year, said Ken Clowes, BC3’s community initiatives center assistant. Related Hope Nights attracted 197 guests in six recent events, Clowes said.
“Individuals and businesses want to help the college,” said Kyle Hilfiger, a branch manager of Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio, which served as the golf outing’s title sponsor for the 13th consecutive year. “One of the best ways to do that is through the education foundation ... They know the needs that exist. And the community realizes that.”
The BC3 Education Foundation in 2022-2023 awarded to BC3 students a record $281,000 in named scholarships and funded the tuition for 25 presidential scholars, said Lynn Ismail, the foundation’s assistant director and its financial manager.
It also funded 337 BC3 public safety training classes for 138 volunteer firefighters from 27 Butler County fire companies in 2022, said Bobbi Jo Cornetti, the foundation’s development coordinator.
