NEW WILMINGTON — When Joe Saterlee’s name was called Thursday night, the Wilmington High School public address announcer added his nickname. Joe “The Wrecking Ball” Saterlee.
He lived up to the nickname, tearing down the Sharpsville defense in a 6-1 win for Wilmington at Greyhound Stadium in New Wilmington. Saterlee scored four goals and added two assists.
“It’s just the way our offense rolls,” Saterlee said. “We’re able to get everyone out there, get everyone into space, and my teammates were able to lay it up for me and I put it in the back of the net.”
Ryder Tervo and Colin Hill also scored for the Hounds (9-4-1). Beckett Miller had two assists while Chance Miller and Hill added one assist apiece.
Skyler Sloan had a slow night, finishing with two saves for Wilmington.
Rylan Piccirilli scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils (9-5-1). Jack Leipheimer finished with 10 saves.
The Greyhounds got on the board shortly before the 10-minute mark of the game. Saterlee opened the scoring off an assist from Hill. Tervo made it a 2-0 game off an assist from Saterlee with 12:29 to play in the first half.
Sharpsville got one back, however, with less than a minute to play in the half. Piccirilli found a little space to shoot from the left side of the pitch. The ball made it past the outstretched hand of Sloan and into the bottom right corner.
Saterlee already made an impact, but he took over in the second half.
He and Beckett Miller connected on goals minutes apart. The first — Saterlee’s second goal of the night — came with 26:27 to play. Less than two minutes later, the pair connected again.
Hill scored his goal off an assist from Saterlee a little over three minutes later to push the game out of reach. But a header by Saterlee off a pass from Chance Miller capped the scoring with 12:18 to play.
“We had three nice plays between Chance Miller, Colin Hill, Joe,” Wilmington head coach Kevin Hill said. “They put some real nice stuff together with some crosses, some nice touches and honestly, Joe was in the right place at the right just to finish it and he did it well today.”
Those nice plays were a byproduct of the spacing and passing by the Greyhounds. That combination also limited the number of chances the Blue Devils had while the game was still within reach.
“They’re a really good possession team,” Sharpsville head coach Chris Frye said. “We saw it a little bit on our grass field, but on turf it really stands out. They control the ball well and they’re a tough team to play against, especially when they’re able to get high pressure when they’re defending too.”
Saterlee said the Hounds have to keep pushing with the end of the season drawing near. They moved one step closer with another Region 1 win over the Blue Devils.
That is the plan for the team, but what about the plans for the nickname?
“That’s me,” Saterlee said. “I want to keep it.”
Note: Both the Hounds and Devils return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sharpsville visits defending District 10 Class 1A champion Mercer at Lamor Road Field while Wilmington hosts Commodore Perry.
