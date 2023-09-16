BMW Championship Golf

Sahith Theegala tees off in this AP file photo.

 AP

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas continued up the leaderboard Saturday at the Fortinet Championship with a 7-under 65 that matched the best score of the day and moved the former No. 1 player within two shots of leader Sahith Theegala.

Theegala, in search of his first PGA Tour victory, had four birdies on the back nine, then holed a 9-footer for par on No. 18 for a 67 and a 17-under 199 total.

Cam Davis birdied his last four holes for a 65 to join Thomas and S.H. Kim (69) at 15 under. Kim had shared the lead with Theegala heading into the third round at Silverado Resort, but had to scramble after consecutive bogeys on the back nine.

Matt Kuchar, seeking his first tour win since 2019, also had a 65 and was three shots off the lead at 14 under. Eric Cole (68) also was 14 under.

Thomas had five birdies and holed out of a bunker for eagle on the par-5 15th.

A member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Thomas says his game still isn’t as sharp as he’d prefer, but is encouraged that he’s scoring and in contention at the first stop on the FedEx Fall schedule.

“I just felt like I was not very sharp today in terms of my actual golf game,” Thomas said. “Felt like I had a handful of wedges that I should have hit closer, a couple putts that I feel like I could have hit a little bit better, and I shot 7 under. To me, being in contention with I feel like the golf that I’ve had this week is more encouraging than anything.”

With a large throng of fans following him around the course, Theegala was erratic off the tee and was also forced to do a lot of scrambling. He was 1 under for the day through 11 holes then made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 to move into a tie with Kuchar and Thomas. He took the lead alone with birdies on the par-5 15th and par-3 17th.

“I really stayed patient at the start of the round,” Theegala said. “The big key for me is just try to keep it in the fairway, which I haven’t done a great job the last three days and I feel like I’m just scrambling. I feel like if I’m in the fairway, it’s almost feels like a bonus.”

Two-time defending champion Max Homa (70) was tied for 11th at 10 under.

Kuchar drew the most attention following his best round of the tournament. The 45-year-old had four birdies on the back nine including a chip-in out of the short rough on No. 17. Kuchar closed his day with a long putt for par on No. 18, drawing loud cheers and chants of “Kuch! Kuch!” from the crowd.

Kuchar had his best day of the tournament off the tee, hitting eight of 14 fairways which led to him getting to the greens for easier putts.

“This course is playing firm and fast, and when it’s that way stopping the ball on the green trying to get a ball to stop close to the hole, it’s tough,” Kuchar said. “For the most part it requires you around here to be in the fairway and try to be aggressive. I found a lot of fairways today.”

------

Fortinet Championship Scores

At Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,123; Par: 72

3rd Round

Sahith Theegala 68-64-67—199

Cameron Davis 68-68-65—201

Seonghyeon Kim 65-67-69—201

Justin Thomas 69-67-65—201

Eric Cole 68-66-68—202

Matt Kuchar 70-67-65—202

Callum Tarren 68-69-67—204

Peter Malnati 71-68-66—205

Robby Shelton 69-68-68—205

Martin Trainer 71-66-68—205

Scott Harrington 70-68-68—206

Max Homa 70-66-70—206

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-67-69—206

Kelly Kraft 66-69-72—207

Justin Lower 67-69-71—207

Chad Ramey 69-69-69—207

Davis Thompson 70-68-69—207

Sang-Moon Bae 67-66-75—208

Zac Blair 66-73-69—208

Brice Garnett 73-66-69—208

Mark Hubbard 66-72-70—208

Hank Lebioda 71-68-69—208

Sam Ryder 68-68-72—208

Brendon Todd 69-71-68—208

D.J. Trahan 70-68-70—208

Jimmy Walker 70-69-69—208

Vince Whaley 69-70-69—208

Jason Dufner 66-71-72—209

Lucas Herbert 63-75-71—209

Ryan Moore 70-67-72—209

Matthias Schwab 71-70-68—209

Greyson Sigg 69-71-69—209

J.J. Spaun 71-69-69—209

Scott Stallings 71-70-68—209

Dylan Wu 70-69-70—209

Carson Young 70-71-68—209

Doug Ghim 69-72-69—210

Harry Hall 66-71-73—210

Beau Hossler 70-69-71—210

Tom Johnson 69-69-72—210

Satoshi Kodaira 67-74-69—210

Andrew Landry 72-69-69—210

Troy Merritt 74-67-69—210

Sam Stevens 72-66-72—210

Kevin Streelman 67-73-70—210

Justin Suh 71-69-70—210

James Hahn 71-67-73—211

Stephan Jaeger 72-69-70—211

Sung Kang 66-72-73—211

Martin Laird 70-69-72—211

Luke List 70-71-70—211

Chez Reavie 73-68-70—211

Ben Taylor 72-69-70—211

Erik Van Rooyen 71-67-73—211

Austin Cook 69-69-74—212

Patton Kizzire 71-68-73—212

Mackenzie Hughes 72-67-74—213

Russell Knox 70-70-73—213

Nate Lashley 71-67-75—213

David Lipsky 69-69-75—213

Ben Crane 70-71-73—214

William McGirt 70-71-73—214

Preston Summerhays 70-71-73—214

Tyson Alexander 73-67-75—215

Chesson Hadley 71-69-75—215

Richy Werenski 71-70-74—215

Kevin Kisner 69-72-76—217

Carl Yuan 72-69-77—218

