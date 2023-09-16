NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas continued up the leaderboard Saturday at the Fortinet Championship with a 7-under 65 that matched the best score of the day and moved the former No. 1 player within two shots of leader Sahith Theegala.
Theegala, in search of his first PGA Tour victory, had four birdies on the back nine, then holed a 9-footer for par on No. 18 for a 67 and a 17-under 199 total.
Cam Davis birdied his last four holes for a 65 to join Thomas and S.H. Kim (69) at 15 under. Kim had shared the lead with Theegala heading into the third round at Silverado Resort, but had to scramble after consecutive bogeys on the back nine.
Matt Kuchar, seeking his first tour win since 2019, also had a 65 and was three shots off the lead at 14 under. Eric Cole (68) also was 14 under.
Thomas had five birdies and holed out of a bunker for eagle on the par-5 15th.
A member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Thomas says his game still isn’t as sharp as he’d prefer, but is encouraged that he’s scoring and in contention at the first stop on the FedEx Fall schedule.
“I just felt like I was not very sharp today in terms of my actual golf game,” Thomas said. “Felt like I had a handful of wedges that I should have hit closer, a couple putts that I feel like I could have hit a little bit better, and I shot 7 under. To me, being in contention with I feel like the golf that I’ve had this week is more encouraging than anything.”
With a large throng of fans following him around the course, Theegala was erratic off the tee and was also forced to do a lot of scrambling. He was 1 under for the day through 11 holes then made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 to move into a tie with Kuchar and Thomas. He took the lead alone with birdies on the par-5 15th and par-3 17th.
“I really stayed patient at the start of the round,” Theegala said. “The big key for me is just try to keep it in the fairway, which I haven’t done a great job the last three days and I feel like I’m just scrambling. I feel like if I’m in the fairway, it’s almost feels like a bonus.”
Two-time defending champion Max Homa (70) was tied for 11th at 10 under.
Kuchar drew the most attention following his best round of the tournament. The 45-year-old had four birdies on the back nine including a chip-in out of the short rough on No. 17. Kuchar closed his day with a long putt for par on No. 18, drawing loud cheers and chants of “Kuch! Kuch!” from the crowd.
Kuchar had his best day of the tournament off the tee, hitting eight of 14 fairways which led to him getting to the greens for easier putts.
“This course is playing firm and fast, and when it’s that way stopping the ball on the green trying to get a ball to stop close to the hole, it’s tough,” Kuchar said. “For the most part it requires you around here to be in the fairway and try to be aggressive. I found a lot of fairways today.”
------
Fortinet Championship Scores
At Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,123; Par: 72
3rd Round
Sahith Theegala 68-64-67—199
Cameron Davis 68-68-65—201
Seonghyeon Kim 65-67-69—201
Justin Thomas 69-67-65—201
Eric Cole 68-66-68—202
Matt Kuchar 70-67-65—202
Callum Tarren 68-69-67—204
Peter Malnati 71-68-66—205
Robby Shelton 69-68-68—205
Martin Trainer 71-66-68—205
Scott Harrington 70-68-68—206
Max Homa 70-66-70—206
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-67-69—206
Kelly Kraft 66-69-72—207
Justin Lower 67-69-71—207
Chad Ramey 69-69-69—207
Davis Thompson 70-68-69—207
Sang-Moon Bae 67-66-75—208
Zac Blair 66-73-69—208
Brice Garnett 73-66-69—208
Mark Hubbard 66-72-70—208
Hank Lebioda 71-68-69—208
Sam Ryder 68-68-72—208
Brendon Todd 69-71-68—208
D.J. Trahan 70-68-70—208
Jimmy Walker 70-69-69—208
Vince Whaley 69-70-69—208
Jason Dufner 66-71-72—209
Lucas Herbert 63-75-71—209
Ryan Moore 70-67-72—209
Matthias Schwab 71-70-68—209
Greyson Sigg 69-71-69—209
J.J. Spaun 71-69-69—209
Scott Stallings 71-70-68—209
Dylan Wu 70-69-70—209
Carson Young 70-71-68—209
Doug Ghim 69-72-69—210
Harry Hall 66-71-73—210
Beau Hossler 70-69-71—210
Tom Johnson 69-69-72—210
Satoshi Kodaira 67-74-69—210
Andrew Landry 72-69-69—210
Troy Merritt 74-67-69—210
Sam Stevens 72-66-72—210
Kevin Streelman 67-73-70—210
Justin Suh 71-69-70—210
James Hahn 71-67-73—211
Stephan Jaeger 72-69-70—211
Sung Kang 66-72-73—211
Martin Laird 70-69-72—211
Luke List 70-71-70—211
Chez Reavie 73-68-70—211
Ben Taylor 72-69-70—211
Erik Van Rooyen 71-67-73—211
Austin Cook 69-69-74—212
Patton Kizzire 71-68-73—212
Mackenzie Hughes 72-67-74—213
Russell Knox 70-70-73—213
Nate Lashley 71-67-75—213
David Lipsky 69-69-75—213
Ben Crane 70-71-73—214
William McGirt 70-71-73—214
Preston Summerhays 70-71-73—214
Tyson Alexander 73-67-75—215
Chesson Hadley 71-69-75—215
Richy Werenski 71-70-74—215
Kevin Kisner 69-72-76—217
Carl Yuan 72-69-77—218
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.