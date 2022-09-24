GREENVILLE – Kyle Brown '07, Kandiace Gibson '06, Bob Lewis '65, Daryl Moore '05, Jason Ross '96 and Joe Scarpitti '80 were enshrined in the Thiel College Athletic Hall of Fame Friday night during Homecoming 2022.
Kyle Brown (Meadville High) was a four-time Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) champion at heavyweight (2004-07) who helped the Tomcats win four league titles. Brown compiled a career record of 128-34 and was a two-time national qualifier (2007, 2005).
Brown was a two-time NCAA Midwest Regional Champion. In 2007, he became the first heavyweight in Thiel history to earn All-America honors after he placed eighth at the NCAA Division III Championships.
A member of the PAC 60th Anniversary Team, Brown was a three-time National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-American and was the recipient of Thiel's Charles Evanoff award in 2008.
Kandiace Gibson (Bedford High, Ohio) was a 14-time All-PAC First Team honoree in track & field and was named the PAC Outdoor MVP in 2004.
Gibson won conference titles in the 200-meter dash four times and the 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash twice. She was also a member of the conference-winning 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter dash twice.
A member of the PAC 60th Anniversary Team, Gibson qualified for the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships in 2006 in the 100-meter dash.
Gibson, who also competed in soccer for two seasons, holds school indoor track & field records in the 200-meter dash (26.39 seconds), 300-meter dash (43.53 seconds, 4x1,600-meter relay (1:27.89). She holds program outdoor records in the 100-meter dash (12.18 seconds) and distance medley relay (13:36.7).
Robert "Bob" Lewis (Greenville High) was a four-year starting interior offensive lineman for the Tomcats, primarily playing center. A three-time All-PAC selection, he was a captain on the 1964 team.
Also seeing time as a defensive lineman, he was named to the Associated Press All-Pennsylvania College Third Team in 1964. Lewis was also a two-year member of the wrestling team.
Daryl Moore (Westinghouse High) was a three-sport star for the Tomcats. The PAC Track & Field Outdoor MVP in 2004 and 2005, he went on to be named to the PAC 60th Anniversary Team.
In 2004, Moore led Thiel's outdoor team to the PAC title by winning the 110-meter hurdles, the triple jump, and was part of the first-place 4x400-meter relay team. In 2003, when Thiel and Grove City shared the league title, he won the long jump and was part of the first-place 4x400-meter relay team.
Moore was a 14-time All-PAC honoree in track & field. He was also a four-year member of the basketball team and three-year member of the football team.
Moore was a two-time All-PAC selection in basketball, including Second Team honors following the 2004-05 season. A guard, Moore scored 983 career points, the 11th most in program history. He ranks fifth in school history with 271 assists and 146 steals.
A quarterback, Moore ranks sixth in school history in total offense (3,410 yards) and owns the third-longest rush from scrimmage, a 79-yarder against Grove City on Oct. 5, 2002. He ranks ninth in program history in passing yards (2,286), 10th in passing attempts (373) and 11th in pass completions (169).
Jason "Jaisyn" Ross (Baldwin High) was a member of the PAC 60th Anniversary Team. He claimed three individual PAC titles in track & field, including the triple jump (1993, 1992) and the long jump (1995). He also ran on the PAC-winning 4x100-meter relay teams in 1992 and 1993.
Part of Thiel's conference championship teams in 1992 and 1996, Ross was the runner-up in the long jump in 1992 and 1993 and the high jump in 1995 while posting third-place finishes in the 100-meter dash in 1992 and the long jump in 1996.
A two-time national qualifier, Ross earned All-American honors at the 1995 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the long jump with a sixth-place finish (23-04.50). Ross maintains two school records in the indoor triple jump (45-3.5) and the outdoor long jump (24-0).
Joe Scarpitti (McKinley High, Ohio) earned four letters in basketball and served as team captain. He scored 572 points in 79 career games while corralling 153 rebounds. Scarpitti recorded 173 assists and 64 steals as an upperclassman.
In 2019, Scarpitti received the Meritorious Service and Commitment award. He served on the Board of Trustees for 11 years and was also a member of the Alumni Board. He was an adjunct professor at Thiel College and the University of Mount Union, and he was a co-chair of the initiative to raise $1 million to endow a faculty chair for Professor David Miller.
Thiel volunteer assistant baseball coach Chris Mott was the recipient of the Meritorious Service & Commitment Award. The award is presented to recognize managers, trainers and other deserving individuals associated with Thiel College Athletics.
Mott has been a volunteer assistant baseball coach for the Tomcats for 11 years. He was a Badger High School varsity basketball coach for eight years and also served Badger as a varsity baseball coach for five years. He was also an assistant at Badger for 11 years.
Mott graduated from Badger High School in 1990. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in psychology from Marietta College in 1994.
At Marietta, Mott earned two letters in baseball and twice earned All-OAC accolades. In 1994, he served as team captain and collected All-OAC Second Team recognition.
Marietta, led by Hall of Fame coach Don Schaly, won four OAC titles during Mott's career, two regional championships and twice finished fifth at the Division III World Series.
Chris and his wife, Nikki, have been married for 26 years. They couple has two children, a son, Joe, who graduated from Thiel in 2020, and a daughter, Haylee, who will graduate from Marietta in 2023.
Ahmad Tejumola (Saint Charles High, Md.) and Rachel Breckenridge (Berkshire High, Ohio) received the Charles Evanoff and J. Lynn Trimble Awards, respectively. The awards are given to a male and female from the previous year's senior class who best demonstrated qualities of scholarship, leadership, character and sportsmanship in addition to participation in intercollegiate athletics.
Tejumola graduated with summa cum laude honors in May with a bachelor's degree in psychology.
A two-time All-PAC Second Team selection, Tejumola currently ranks fifth in program history in rebounds (710) and 13th in points (906). He had a breakout season in 2021-22 in which he led the PAC in rebounds per game (11.4) while ranking 12th in points per game (13.3). Tejumola corralled 22 rebounds against PSU Shenango on Nov. 12, 2021, the fourth-most in program single-game history. He ranked 21st in Division III in rebounds per game (11.4) and tied for 30th in double-doubles (13).
Recently inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, Tejumola is a two-time Academic All-District 4 First Team honoree, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). He was named a PAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Scholar-Athlete of the Month in January after averaging 15.7 points and 9.9 rebounds in seven games. He shot 50 percent (42-84) from the field in January and recorded three double-doubles, including a 27-point, 10-rebound effort in an 88-77 win over Franciscan.
Tejumola, who owned a 3.84 cumulative grade-point average, qualified for the Dean's List seven times. A student employee for the Department of Athletics, he qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll four times.
Tejumola will use his fifth year of eligibility in 2022-23 while pursuing an M.B.A. at Thiel College.
Breckenridge graduated with summa cum laude honors on May 8 with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism. One of her class valedictorians, she also minored in religion.
A shooting guard, Breckenridge concluded her career with the third-most three-point field goals in school history (160). She made seven three-pointers against Bridgewater on Nov. 11, 2021, tying her for the third-most in program history.
A career 90.2 percent free-throw shooter, Breckenridge was named a PAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Scholar-Athlete of the Month in December 2021. Her career was cut short in January when she suffered a knee injury. At the time, she was leading the conference in three-pointers per game (3.1), three-point field goal percentage (41.2%) and free-throw percentage (96.3%).
A member of Theta Alpha Kappa, Alpha Chi and Chi Alpha Sigma, Breckenridge graduated with a 4.00 grade-point average and received the Dean's Key as an eight-semester Dean's List student. She was honored as a Thiel Student of the Month in October 2021 and was named to the PAC Academic Honor Roll four times.
Breckenridge was involved with WXTC, the campus radio station, Thiel College TV, and the Tomcast Podcast club. A student employee for the Department of Athletics and the Accessibility Resource Center, she interned with CBS affiliate WKBN 27 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Breckenridge was recently hired as Thiel's assistant women's basketball coach. She is also serving as housing coordinator and a resident director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.