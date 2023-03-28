GREENVILLE — Thiel freshman Calvin Cackowski had been battling, fouling off a couple pitches in a game late against Bethany. He finally got a pitch to his liking and sent a fastball over the left-field wall at Tomcat Park.
That solo home run was the eventual game winner in a 7-6 victory over the Bison in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Tomcats also took the opener with a 13-2 win.
“It was a 3-2 count, so I knew they really had no choice but to throw me a fastball,” Cackowski said. “Just geared up for it and got to it quickly.”
Thiel (4-12, 2-2 Presidents’ Athletic Conference) won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The Tomcats also sent out young lineups. Game 1 featured six freshmen, while the nightcap had five.
Colton Brightwell was a combined 4 for 10 with three runs scored and an RBI. Aidan Ochs was 4 for 9 with three runs scored and an RBI. and Cackowski went 1 for 8 with two runs and three RBIs.
Senior Seth Johnson and freshman Cole Sherwin set the table all day. Johnson recorded a 3-for-8 game with four runs and two driven in. and Sherwin finished 4 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs.
“We saw a little bit today of what many of these guys can do. We just haven’t seen it this year,” Thiel head coach Joe Schaly said. “They played close to their capabilities today. They played as a team. That’s the thing we talked about all week.”
Bethany (11-7, 0-2 PAC) jumped in front early in Game 1. Nick Roell started the game with a leadoff single and scored on a double play turned by the Tomcats.
From that point, it was all Thiel.
The Tomcats responded with a six-run bottom of the first. They sent 10 batters to the plate in the innings.
After an RBI single by Prunty adding some insurance in the second, the Tomcats were back in a scoring frenzy in the third inning. They scored another six runs to stretch their lead to 13-1.
An RBI groundout by Josh Speaker scored Colton Stoneman in the top of the fifth to cap the scoring for the Bison.
Mark Lavezza took the loss for the Bison. He allowed 11 runs — four earned — on 11 hits and a pair of walks. He struck out one in 2 1/3 innings pitched.
Despite struggling with his breaking ball, freshman Ian Mills improved to 2-2 in his rookie campaign. He struck out six while allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits and five walks in five innings.
Greenville graduate Josh Ickes closed the door on Game 1. He pitched two scoreless innings and allowed two walks in his relief appearance. The sophomore righty has an 0-1 record with a 4.76 ERA in four appearances this season. He’s struck out five and walked four in 5 2/3 innings.
Game 2 started similarly to the opener.
Bethany opened the scoring when Tyler McKee drove in CJ Owen’s and Speaker on a two-out double to center.
Thiel took a 3-2 lead in the bottom half, however. Johnson drove in Brightwell with a double to right, Ochs scored on a sacrifice fly from Cackowski and Johnson gave the Tomcats the lead by scoring on an error.
But the Tomcats had some miscues of their own. Thiel committed three errors in the top of the second, allowing the Bison to score three unearned runs for a 5-3 lead.
“We gotta focus on our defense,” Schaly said. “We’re just giving our opponents too many extra outs.”
More poor defense by the Bison gave the Tomcats an opportunity in the fourth inning. An RBI single by Sherwin, a throwing error by pitcher Trey Mantle and another single by Brightwell gave Thiel the 6-5 advantage.
But it didn’t last long. A one-out walk by Riley Brendel got the tying run on base. An RBI groundout from Cory Newman tied the game.
A couple innings later, Cackowski battled through an eight-pitch at-bat with Mantle. But the Thiel first baseman got ahold of one misplaced heater for his second collegiate homer.
Mantle took the loss, allowing seven runs – three earned – off 11 hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts. He lasted 6 1/3 innings.
Freshman Nathan Doutt earned his first collegiate win. The righty lasted 5 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Bintrim earned his first collegiate save with a perfect 1 1/3 innings to end Game 2.
“I think we were all kinda down the past few games, but getting these two wins, especially conference games, (it feels) really good,” Cackowski said. “We’re more of a team today than we were the past couple games. Yeah, it felt really good.”
Thiel visits Penn State DuBois on Thursday.
