DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Thiel College cheer team won the National Championship Friday in the Cheer Spirit Rally Open division at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla.
It was Thiel’s cheer team’s first national title in its second appearance at the NCA College Nationals. The Tomcats were runners-up in 2022.
Thiel led the five-team Cheer Spirit Rally Open division after Thursday’s preliminary round with a score of 81.1. On Friday, the 17-member team earned a score of 82.3 and finished with a total two-day score of 82.0 to win the division.
Penn State Behrend finished in the Cheer Spirit Rally Open division while Central College was third. Manchester was fourth while Allen College finished fifth.
Led by seniors Sydney Bable, Keara Henry and Madison Jaszemski (Grove City High), with a strong group of underclassmen, the Tomcats went undefeated in 2023. Other locals on the roster are freshmen Mercedes Fertig (Lakeview High) and Lillian Thomas (Jamestown High).
Coached by Randall Burnett M.A. ‘22, the team is thankful for the support it received from Thiel College, family, friends and sponsors.
