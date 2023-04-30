GREENVILLE – The Thiel College women's lacrosse team concluded its season Saturday with a 19-7 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) win over the Bethany Bison at Alumni Stadium.
Up 9-4 at halftime, Thiel went on to score eight consecutive goals in the third quarter to secure the conference win.
Ashlyn Wightman led all players with eight goals. She reached the 100-goal plateau for the season in the win, the first player to do so in program history.
Destiny Johnson led all players with nine points (3G, 6A) and eight draw controls. Camy Seman scored four goals while Nielah Jones tallied three points (2G, 1A). Mary Cassano scored two goals and scooped a game-best eight ground balls.
Cassidy Mailloux (3G) and Emily Wenger (2G, 1A) paced the Bison with three points apiece.
Justina Jenkins made 11 saves for Thiel. Leah Crihfield made nine saves for Bethany.
Jenkins, Johnson and Jones were honored during senior day prior to Saturday's game.
MEN'S LACROSSE
GREENVILLE – The Thiel College men's lacrosse team defeated the Bethany Bison 8-5 Saturday in a PAC game at Alumni Stadium.
Thiel jumped out to a quick 2-0 first-quarter lead on unassisted goals by Zach Melin and Bennett Medyn and never looked back en route to the conference win.
Medyn led Thiel with four goals while Melin tallied four points (3G, 1A). Chase Lawler (1G, 1A) and Pat Hartnett (2A) recorded two points apiece.
Alex Andreozzi and Logan Rinderle contributed four caused turnovers apiece.
Clay Yingling and Raymond Rogers paced the Bison with two goals apiece.
Andrew Smith made 22 saves for Bethany while Jason Masciantonio made eight saves for Thiel.
Jake Alberts, Andreozzi, Hartnett, Anthony Richards and Masciantonio were honored prior to the game during senior day.
BASEBALL
GREENVILLE – The Thiel College baseball team dropped a pair of PAC games to the Washington and Jefferson Presidents Saturday afternoon. The Tomcats dropped Game 1, 15-5, before falling in Game 2, 16-3.
The Tomcats were led in Game 1 by Chase Morrison, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Seth Johnson also went 2-for-3 with, while Nick Guarnieri and Calvin Cackowski each recorded an RBI.
The Presidents were led by Josh Dezenzo who went 3-for-4 with four RBIS including a two-run homer. Scout Zaas went 2-for-4 with four RBIs as well.
Alec Katon got the loss for the Tomcats, going four innings, striking out five. Nate Lucas, Ian Mills and Nathan Doutt pitched in relief.
Jackson Denney earned the win for the Presidents.
In Game 2, the Tomcats built a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth inning, However, the Presidents scored 16 unanswered runs to win the game.
Nick Guarnieri led the Tomcats going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Seth Johnson, Colton Brightwell and JT Gerle all walked twice.
Trevor Dean led the Presidents, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Dezenzo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Travis Harvey started game two for the Tomcats, going seven innings, striking out three.
Mason Kolbe started for the Presidents, going two innings with one strikeout. Brandon Bastian earned the win.
The Tomcats will conclude the 2023 season with a home PAC doubleheader against Saint Vincent on Saturday. Prior to the game, the team will honor the senior members of the team with senior day. The conference doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
