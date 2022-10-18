GREENVILLE — The Thiel College men’s soccer team lost a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup to the Bethany Bison, 2-1, on Tuesday.
The Tomcats found the breakthrough just eight minutes into the match when sophomore Chase Yopp found junior AJ Trobek from a free kick to give the Tomcats an early lead. The Bison, however, would find the equalizer in the 30th minute to make the game 1-1.
The Bison took the lead in the 65th minute from a penalty kick to finish off the scoring.
For the Tomcats, Trobek scored the team’s only goal. Yopp recorded his first assist of the season. Trobek also led the team with two shots on goal. In net, freshman Nick Kristian recorded ten saves in the match.
• Women’s Soccer — Thiel dropped a 3-1 PAC decision to Bethany in Greenville Tuesday.
The Bison broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. But the Tomcats would equalize the match in the 38th minute by senior Kelly Clark.
The Bison would reclaim the lead in the 54th minute and would put the game away with a third goal in the 81st minute.
Clark recorded the team’s only goal. Freshman Jenna Murrey recorded her second assist of the season. In net, senior Bethany Bonnar recorded seven saves in the contest.
