GREENVILLE – The Thiel Tomcats were defeated Saturday by the 17th-ranked Carnegie Mellon Tartans at Alumni Stadium, 35-6.
Carnegie Mellon's first touchdown came near the end of the first quarter on a blocked punt that was recovered and returned four yards by Kevin Cooke.
The Tartans extended their lead to 14-0 near the midpoint of the second quarter when Wildcat quarterback Joey McGinnis IV scored from one yard out to cap off a six-play, 33-yard drive.
Emmanuel Obu returned the opening kickoff in the second half 64 yards down to the Thiel 16-yard line. Cole Franklin scored on a one-yard run four plays later to give the Tartans a 21-0 lead. Later in the third, Will Squibb scored on a nine-yard run to make it 28-0.
Owen Trumbull scored on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead down to 28-6. Trumbull's score finished off a six-play, 63-yard drive. The key play on the drive was a 33-yard pass from Trumbull to Kenyatta Taylor, which put Thiel in a first-and-goal situation at the Carnegie Mellon 2-yard line.
CMU's Brian Stacy scored the final touchdown of the game with 1:54 remaining on a 39-yard pass from Jack Fierro.
Trumbull completed 23-of-39 passes for 176 yards. Alexander Anderson led Thiel with five receptions for 18 yards. Andre Rodgers caught four passes for 46 yards.
Franklin led the Tartans on the ground with 82 yards on 24 carries.
Jared Curcio led the Tomcats with seven tackles. Chad Morningstar recorded five tackles and one sack. Caleb Shuler, who made four tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two passes.
The Tomcats will face the Bethany Bison on the road on Saturday. Kickoff for the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) game is set for 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.