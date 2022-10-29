GREENVILLE - The Washington & Jefferson football team rolled to a 55-0 victory over Thiel Saturday afternoon in a Presidents' Athletic Conference game at Alumni Stadium.
The victory is the 16th straight for W&J in the head-to-head series with Thiel. The victory improves W&J to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in PAC play. The loss drops the Tomcats to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in league games.
W&J scored early and often in the decisive victory. The Presidents led 21-0 after the first quarter and took a 41-0 advantage into halftime. W&J tacked on two more third quarter touchdowns to conclude the scoring.
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Pugh rushed for two first quarter touchdowns to give W&J a 14-0 lead. Pugh rushed in from four yards out at the 12:49 mark before adding a one-yard scoring run with 3:56 remaining in the first. The Presidents tacked on one more first quarter touchdown when Brandon Brown recovered an errant Thiel snap on a punt and scored.
Sophomore running back Raymond Holmes plunged in for a one-yard touchdown run. The run capped a 10-play, 88-yard touchdown drive for the Presidents. The 88-yard scoring drive is W&J's longest of the season.
On the next Thiel possession, senior linebacker Tanner Volpatti intercepted a pass and raced 29 yards for a pick six. The interception return for touchdown is Volpatti's second in 2022. Pugh added a touchdown through the air when he connected with Shakir Perkins for a seven-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 to play before halftime. Freshman kicker Deven Wyandt tacked on the extra point to give W&J a 41-0 advantage at halftime.
Freshman running back Troy Volpatti scored his first collegiate touchdown. His one-yard run in the third quarter gav W&J a 48-0 lead with 10:01 to play in the third. Junior quarterback Colton Jones tossed a 73-yard touchdown to Chris Church Jr. to conclude the scoring. The final touchdown came with 4:56 showing on the third quarter clock.
Pugh and Jones combined to complete 20-of-31 through the air for 313 yards passing. Freshman wide receiver John Peduzzi finished with a game-high 93 receiving yards. Defensively, junior linebacker Justin Johns racked up a season-best 10 tackles. Sophomore defensive tackle Dawson Dietz continued his stellar campaign with seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack.
The Presidents finished with 513 yards of total offense while limiting Thiel to just 118. The Tomcats had just eight first downs and just nine rushing yards. W&J converted 7-of-14 on third down.
Thiel's Alexander Kovalyak was 12-of-26 for 83 yards with one interception while Zech Sanderson went 5-of-9 for 35 yards.
Jorden Collier rushed for 19 yards on nine carries and caught four passes for 51 yards.
W&J hosts Grove City for Senior Day at Cameron Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Thiel hosts Geneva College next Saturday at noon.
