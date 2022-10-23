GREENVILLE – The Thiel College football team lost a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) game to the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets Saturday night at Alumni Stadium, 34-8.
After winning the coin toss and electing to receive the opening kickoff, the Tomcats needed just five plays to reach the end zone. On second-and-seven from the Waynesburg 40-yard line, Jorden Collier ran up the middle and found the seal rout along the far side of the field to give the Tomcats an early 6-0 lead.
The Tomcats went on to convert the two-point try to extend their lead to 8-0 with 12:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Waynesburg went on to score three touchdowns through the remainder of the first half to hold a 20-8 lead at the break.
Justin Flack scored on a 55-yard run with 10:48 to play in the first quarter. Waynesburg took a 13-8 lead early in the second quarter when Dakota Romantino caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Raines. Flack scored his second touchdown of the game, this time on a two-yard run, with 42 seconds left in the first half.
Thiel had two other scoring chances in the first half, but field goal attempts of 27- and 23-yards were wide. Waynesburg also attempted a field goal of 43 yards in the first quarter, which was blocked and recovered by Justin Logan.
Flack scored his third touchdown of the game early in the third quarter on a seven-yard run. Hunter Cameron closed out scoring late in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run.
Flack ran for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns on 16 carries. Cameron ran for 96 yards on 18 totes. Raines completed 9-of-16 passes for 113 yards. Romantino caught four passes for 72 yards.
Collier led the Tomcats on the ground with 73 yards on 13 attempts. Deon Logan ran for 40 yards on four carries. Alexander Kovalyak completed 20-of-41 passes for 209 yards.
Blake Joseph caught three passes for 49 yards while Donny Pattison made five receptions for 33 yards.
Luke Faber (Reynolds High) led Thiel's defense with 10 tackles.
Brandon Tyson and Brennan Boron each intercepted a pass for the Yellow Jackets.
The Tomcats will host the Washington & Jefferson Presidents on Saturday. Kickoff for the PAC game is set for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.