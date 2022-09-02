GREENVILLE — Vice President for Student Life and Athletics Mike McKinney, Ed.D. ‘02 announced the hiring of Jason Fautas as athletic director at Thiel College on Thursday. Currently at Walsh University, his first day with the Tomcats will be Sept. 12.
“Jason emerged from a very competitive pool of applicants, and I could not be happier to welcome him to the Thiel team,” said McKinney, who led the national search. “Among those expressing interest, he was the most impressive with a wealth of experience that includes student-athlete recruitment and retention, fundraising, coach and program development, compliance, and a demonstrated commitment to Title IX, diversity, inclusion, and gender equity. We welcome Jason and look forward to him advancing our athletic programs.”
Fautas has been with Walsh University since 2012, having served as Interim Vice President of Athletics/Athletic Director, Senior Associate Director of Athletics, Associate Director of Athletics, Assistant Director of Athletics/Director of Compliance, and Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach.
“I would like to thank President Traverso, Vice President McKinney, and the search committee for entrusting me to lead the athletic department at Thiel College,” Fautas said. “The philosophy I bring to Thiel is the importance of educating students on life lessons and leadership through athletics. My focus will be to provide the best experience for our student-athletes so that they are able to excel in the classroom, community, athletics, and after graduation.”
Fautas has spent 15 years in intercollegiate athletics. After beginning his career coaching men’s lacrosse at his alma mater Hartwick College, he spent two seasons as the assistant men’s lacrosse coach at Lafayette College, competing at the NCAA Division I level in the Patriot League before moving to Walsh University.
He has been active with several conference committees and professional organizations, including the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Ethics and Eligibility and Championship committees, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, National Association for Athletic Compliance and Business of Small College Athletics Leadership Academy.
A native of Holtsville, N.Y., Fautas earned a bachelor’s degree in management at Hartwick College and a master’s degree in sports leadership at Northeastern University.
Thiel College has 22 NCAA Division III sports. Fautas arrives as the Department of Athletics is nearing the completion of a renovation project for the Rissell-Beeghly Gym, which included new flooring on the court, bleachers, improved accessibility, modern lighting and an advanced heating and cooling system. During the summer, the Thiel College tennis courts were resurfaced and repainted and will be able to host a variety of activities including camps, clinics and community use.
Fautas and his wife, Jennifer, recently welcomed daughter, Lillian, to their family.
“We are looking forward as a family to being a part of Thiel College and the community and having Tomcat Pride in everything we do,” Fautas said.
• Men’s Soccer — The Thiel College men’s soccer team lost its season opener, 2-0, to the Pitt-Greensburg Bobcats Thursday in Greensburg.
The Bobcats got on the board in the 29th minute. The Tomcats would hang tough, but Pitt-Greensburg would extend their lead in the 79th minute.
For the Tomcats, Evan Young and AJ Trobek each recorded two shots a piece. Young led the Tomcats with two shots on goal. Noah Brieck recorded two saves in the contest.
For the Bobcats, Caleb Yuricha and Vinny Treonze each recorded a goal. Justin Williams recorded an assist. Danny Rodgers recorded two saves in the shutout.
The Tomcats are back in action Saturday when they play Pitt-Bradford in the Westminster Tournament. The non-conference game is scheduled to start at noon.
GROVE CITY
GREENSBURG — The Grove City College women’s soccer team opened the 2022 season Thursday afternoon by earning a 3-2 road victory over Pitt-Greensburg in non-conference action at Ridilla Field. Grove City (1-0) overcame an early deficit to pick up the season-opening victory.
Senior forward Hailey Weinert, junior midfielder Megan Mathes and junior midfielder Anna Jenkins all scored in Thursday’s victory.
Pitt-Greensburg took a 1-0 lead at the 4:50 mark when Megan Hickey scored an unassisted goal. Grove City countered quickly, however, as Weinert scored at 8:00. Junior forward Gianna D’Amato assisted Weinert’s goal.
The Wolverines then surged ahead at 26:10 when Mathes scored off an assist from sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist. Grove City led 2-1 at halftime.
Grove City pushed the lead to 3-1 less than five minutes into the second half as Jenkins scored at 49:29. Freshman defender Karly Keller assisted the goal, which also marked the fourth game-winner of Jenkins’s career.
Pitt-Greensburg (0-1) halved the lead at 78:46 on an unassisted goal by Sarah Tonkovich.
Grove City held an 18-15 edge in total shots, along with a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal. Pitt-Greensburg had five corner kicks and Grove City recorded three corners.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman earned the win for Grove City by stopping seven shots.
The Wolverines have won three straight season openers. Grove City also owns a three-match win streak in home openers at Don Lyle Field. The Wolverines will look to extend that streak Saturday afternoon when they host Mount Aloysius in non-conference play.
