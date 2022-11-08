GREENVILLE — The Thiel College men's basketball team suffered a 65-50 loss to Penn State Behrend in the season lidlifter for both teams on Tuesday night.
Coach Tim Loomis’ Thiel squad outscored the Lions 35-33 in the second half, but fell behind 32-15 in the opening half.
Tommy DiRienzo was the lone Penn State Behrend player in double-digit points with a game-high 18 markers. RJ Marsh added nine points and a team-high nine rebounds
The Lions had nine different players score, including four newcomers registering their first points in a Behrend uniform. Mason Blankenberg and Matthew McDonough contributed nine and eight points, respectively
From behind the arc, Behrend held a 9-1 three-point field-goal advantage.
Ahmad Tejumola led Thiel with 10 points and six rebounds and Marlon Ellerbee added nine points and grabbed 11 boards. Freshman Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) scored six points and had two rebounds.
The Lions have defeated the Tomcats in the season opener three years in a row.
