GREENVILLE — The Thiel College men’s soccer (TCMS) team is hosting a winter ID camp on Nov. 27 at the Rissell-Schreyer Dome.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will start with a morning training session with the TCMS staff and players and will conclude with a small-sided tournament in the afternoon. The clinic is open to 9th-12th grade students aged 14-18 and costs $50 per person.
The deadline to register is November 26th, but spots are limited to the first 50 registrants.
For more information on the winter ID clinic and to stay up to date on future clinics and camps, visit the TCMS Camps website. For any questions, please contact head coach Zack Walters (Hickory High) at 724-589-2768 or zwalters@thiel.edu.
