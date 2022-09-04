NEW WILMINGTON – The Thiel College men’s soccer team lost, 3-0, to the Juniata Eagles in a non-conference match on Sunday in the Westminster Tournament.
The teams would remain scoreless in the first half. The Eagles first got on the board in the 65th minute. The Eagles would score two goals in a six minute span to pull away.
For the Tomcats, sophomore Dakota King led the team in shots with two. Senior Garret Smith also had a shot on goal. In goal, senior Noah Brieck made seven saves in the contest.
For the Eagles, Joseph Cianfichi had two goals. Sean Weiland also had a goal. Devon Angermeier recorded two saves for the Eagles.
The Tomcats are back in action Wednesday when they travel to Hilbert College. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
