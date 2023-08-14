GREENVILLE — Thiel College announced Monday its partnership with HomeTown Ticketing, Inc., a leader in online ticket sales for athletics, theatre, music, and arts programs across America.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, HomeTown currently serves more than 450 colleges and universities and 85 athletic conferences. The professional-level, digital ticketing platform is purpose-built for schools to easily sell tickets and drive attendance.
“We are excited to partner with HomeTown Ticketing,” Thiel College Director of Athletics Jason Fautas said. “In particular this partnership aligns with the Fifth Goal of the Athletics Strategic Plan, including outreach, collaboration and fundraising initiatives.”
Founded in 1990, the Blue-Gold Club offers an opportunity for alumni and friends of the College to financially support Thiel’s athletic programs. Generous contributions underwrite some of the daily aspects of running a collegiate athletics program including team travel, upgrading equipment and maintaining and enhancing its athletic facilities.
The relaunch of the Blue-Gold Club is being administered via HomeTown Ticketing. The new Blue-Gold Club consists of eight tiers for as little as $25 for recent graduates. Membership benefits increase progressively for each tier.
BERWANGER
GREENVILLE — Thiel College and the College’s Blue-Gold Club proudly present Cuyler (Butch) Berwanger, the son of Heisman Trophy icon John Jacob (Jay) Berwanger, for a special event to discuss the sports icon’s life and legacy at 10 a.m. today at Thiel College.
Cuyler (Butch) Berwanger will discuss in Bly Hall of the Academic Center at Thiel College his father’s life as a football pioneer.
Jay Berwanger was the first-ever recipient of the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1935 and in 1936 became the first pick during the inaugural NFL Draft.
The public is invited to this free event. History enthusiasts and members of the regional football and athletics community will join the coaches and players of the Thiel football team and members of the Blue-Gold booster organization at the event.
The event is free and open to the public.
