• Baseball — The Thiel College baseball team won a pair of non-conference games against the Pitt-Bradford Panthers at Tomcat Park Wednesday afternoon.
The Tomcats won game one 7-5 before walking off game two with a score of 9-8 to complete the sweep.
In Game 1, the Panthers took an early 2-0 lead before the Tomcats answered in the second inning to tie the game 2-2. The Panthers always had an answer, taking a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, a Seth Johnson double and a Nick Guarnieri single gave the Tomcats the lead for good.
For the Tomcats, Johnson and Guarnieri both went 2-for-4 with Johnson recording two RBIs. Colton Brightwell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Calvin Cackowski and Chase Morrison both recorded one RBI a piece.
Ian Mills got the start on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. He also allowed three runs. Nate Lucas pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs and getting the win, before Ethan Bintrim shut the door on the Panthers with a pair of strikeouts to earn his fourth save of the season.
For the Panthers, Kyle Kimoto went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Andrew Bokulich went 3-for-4 with one RBI.
Patrick Synan started for the Panthers, going 4 2/3 innings with one strikeout and one walk. Brandon Amidon-Crawford went two-thirds of an inning, giving up three runs and earning the loss.
In Game 2, the Panthers struck early, going up 1-0 in the top of the first. However, the Tomcats responded with two runs of their own, before adding one more in the third to take a 3-1 lead going into the fourth inning.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Panthers led 8-7. A pair of walks and a sacrifice bunt put runners in scoring position for the Tomcats. A Calvin Cackowski single loaded the bases before Chase Morrison hit a one-out, two-RBI single through the left side to walk it off.
Thiel was led by Guarnieri who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a homerun. Colton Brightwell went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Morrison hit 2 RBIs to clinch the game. Ethan Bintrim also reached base four times after four walks.
Nathan Doutt got his first collegiate start, going 4 2/3 innings with one strikeout and one walk. Josh Daum and Ethan Bintrim pitched in relief, combining for two strikeouts and one walk. Bintrim earned his first win of the season.
Pitt-Bradford was led by Andrew Bokulich who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Matt Ranallo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Maxwell Rogers went 1-for-3 with a home run.
Trent Bielak started the game on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings with one strikeout and five walks. Maddox Stadler and Brayden Hageter pitched in relief.
The Tomcats return to Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) play on Saturday when they host the Franciscan Barons for a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
• Men’s Lacrosse — The Tomcats defeated the Franciscan Barons 12-7 Wednesday in a PAC game at Alumni Stadium.
Bennett Medyn scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals for the Tomcats in the third quarter. He scored a man-up marker on a pass from Chase Lawler with 10:33 remaining in the third. His third goal of the game, which was unassisted, was at the 6:45 mark of the third quarter.
Thiel went on to score four more unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to earn the conference win.
Medyn led Thiel with six points (4G, 2A). Lawler (4G, 1A) and Pat Hartnett (Cortland, N.Y./Cortland) (3G, 2A) tallied five points apiece.
Bryce Knauf (Greenville High) won 13-of-22 faceoffs while Alex Andreozzi and Matt Edlinger caused three turnovers apiece. Jason Masciantonio made 11 saves for Thiel.
Thiel will face Westminster on the road Saturday at noon.
• Women’s Lacrosse — Thiel dropped a PAC match to Franciscan on Wednesday at Alumni Stadium, 20-16.
Trailing 10-6, the Tomcats scored four consecutive goals over the final 3:31 of the first half to force a tie at halftime. Destiny Johnson scored two goals during the stretch while Ashlyn Wightman and Camy Seman netted one goal apiece.
Thiel trailed 16-13 with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Wightman got the Tomcats within a goal just over a minute later after scoring back-to-back markers 32 seconds apart, but the Tomcats couldn’t come up with the game-tying goal down the stretch and the Barons held on for the conference win.
Johnson led Thiel with nine points (5G, 4A). She also recorded four draw controls and a ground ball. Wightman scored seven goals and added an assist for eight points. Justina Jenkins made six saves for Thiel.
Thiel visits Westminster at 7 p.m. tonight.
