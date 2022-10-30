GREENVILLE – The Thiel Tomcats earned the top seed in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Saturday.
The Tomcats earned the top seed in the tournament after going 9-1 in conference play. Grove City (8-2) enters the tournament as the second seed. The top two seeds in the conference tournament receive quarterfinal byes.
Seeded No. 1 in the championship tournament for the first time in program history, Thiel is appearing in the conference tournament for the fourth time in the last five years. Thiel advanced to the tournament title match three times in program history (2009, 2010, 2012).
The six-team championship tournament, which begins Tuesday with a pair of quarterfinal matches, will determine the PAC champion. The tournament winner will receive the conference's automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championship. The PAC is one of 44 conferences granted automatic qualification (Pool A) to the Division III Championship.
Thiel will host the winner of No. 4 Saint Vincent/No. 5 Chatham on Thursday at Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium. The semifinal match will begin at 7 p.m.
The title match will be played Saturday at the highest remaining seed following Thursday's semifinal round.
Admission to all PAC Championship Tournament matches is $5 for adults and $2 for students, with students at PAC host institutions admitted for free with valid identification.
The Tomcats earned the No. 1 seed in the championship tournament by going 3-0 in the final week of the regular season. Thiel capped off the week with a 3-2 win over Allegheny Saturday evening.
Allegheny won the first two sets Saturday (25-23, 25-13). The Tomcats stormed back to win the match with wins in the final three sets (25-21, 27-25, 15-8).
Trailing by a point in the fifth set, the Tomcats rattled off seven straight kills – two apiece by Maria Torres, Jordyn Liedike and Erica Gregory – to take a commanding 11-5 lead.
Raquel McDonald led the Tomcats with 16 kills, seven digs and four blocks. Torres tallied 17 digs, 14 kills and four blocks.
Gregory registered nine kills and nine digs while Liedike contributed eight kills and six blocks. Kylee Eaton had 12 digs and five kills while Cassandra Bown had five kills and four blocks.
Danielle Aulet led all players with 33 digs. The sophomore defensive specialist has recorded 736 digs in 2022, the most in program history in a season. She also went over the 1,000-dig plateau in her career on Saturday.
Brooke Talbot notched 23 assists and seven digs while Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) contributed 18 assists and five digs. Mya Storll had 10 assists and six digs.
Bown, Eaton, Liedike, McDonald and Storll were honored during senior day prior to Saturday's match.
India McCruter led Allegheny with 10 kills and nine blocks. Cheyenne Wilson recorded 25 digs and 10 kills.
CROSS COUNTRY
LATROBE – The Thiel College men's and women's cross-country teams competed at the PAC Championships hosted by Saint Vincent College on Saturday.
For the men, senior Quintin Weaver led the way for the Tomcats, finishing 41st overall with a time of 28:11. Matt Beuermann finished 43rd with a time of 28:16. Nathaniel Turner and Legion Lake finished in times of 30:16 and 30:44, placing them 84th and 88th, respectively. Austin Krieger (30:53) finished 89th overall, respectively. Tristan Mylnarek recorded a personal best time of 32:21, giving him a 107th place finish.
Krieger was named to the 2022 PAC Sportsmanship Team.
For the women, senior Hannah Strott led the way for the Tomcats, finishing 58th overall with a personal best time of 26:38. Junior Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High) finished 61st with a personal best time of 26:54. Lillianna Briscoe also set a personal best time of 29:02, placing her 80th. Jade Rhoads (29:09), Ava Kidder (29:50) and Brooke Griffith (30:51) finished 83rd, 87th and 92nd, respectively.
Briscoe was named to the 2022 PAC Sportsmanship Team.
The men finished eighth with a score of 246. The women finished ninth with a score of 270, their best finish since 2016.
The Franciscan Barons topped the leaderboard for the men. The Allegheny Gators won the team title for the women.
