GENEVA, N.Y. — The Thiel College women’s volleyball team fell to the SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles, 3-0, to begin play in the William Smith Tournament Friday afternoon.
SUNY Brockport won 3-0 by set scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-12.
Erica Gregory, Daisy Jenness and Arin Delattre all recorded three kills apiece. Jenness also recorded two service aces.
Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) led the Tomcats with eight assists, while Taegan Geiser recorded two assists.
Defensively, Devin Rhoads led the team with six digs, while Madison Fiorentini recorded five digs. Delattre and Emma Buchta both recorded two blocks apiece.
Jordan Thompson led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 16 kills, while Alenna Williamson recorded 12 kills. Elsie Logan had a game-high 12 digs, to go along with three service aces.
Thiel will close out the William Smith Tournament on Saturday against Hartwick and William Smith. The Tomcats are slated to play Hartwick at 10:30 a.m., before closing out the tournament against the hosts, William Smith, at 1 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Soccer — Freshman Chloe LaRosa and junior Allie Augustine each scored a pair of goals in Westminster College’s 5-0 shutout win at La Roche University.
Westminster improved to 4-0 this season. The Titans have posted shutouts in three of their four victories. La Roche fell to 1-3.
Twenty-four players appeared Friday for Westminster.
LaRosa registered the first two goals of the match. Her first came just 17 seconds into the opening half, scoring off of an assist from junior Mackenzie Powell. Her second was an unassisted score in the fourth minute.
LaRosa leads the Titans with six goals this season.
Augustine netted a pair of second half goals. She scored an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute before scoring in the 71st minute off of an assist from junior Erin Fosgreen.
Freshman Jocelyn Gratchic closed out the scoring Friday with a goal in the 84th minute. Gratchic’s goal came off of an assist from junior Mackenzie Avery.
Sophomore Morgan Murphy and junior Lauren Gross split the shutout. Murphy had two saves in 64 minutes. Gross did not register a stop in her 26 minutes.
Westminster had a commanding 17-3 advantage in shots and finished with a 12-2 edge in shots on goal. The Titans also had a 13-1 corner kick advantage.
Westminster will return to action on Wednesday against Pitt-Bradford. The match, scheduled for 6 p.m., will be played at Kane High School (Kane, Pa.).
