LATROBE, Pa. – The Saint Vincent Bearcats edged the Thiel Tomcats 24-16 in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) game at Chuck Noll Field on Saturday.
Trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter, the Tomcats embarked on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that consumed nearly six minutes and ended with a three-yard touchdown run by quarterback Owen Trumbull. The key play on the drive was a 37-yard reception from Trumbull to Andre Rodgers, which put the Tomcats in the red zone at the 15-yard line.
Donny Pattison converted on the two-point conversion to cut Saint Vincent's lead down to 14-8 at halftime.
After the Tomcats fumbled on their opening possession in the second half, the Bearcats needed just four plays to extend their lead to 21-8 after Molayo Irefin scored on a four-yard run.
The Tomcats turned the ball over on downs at their own 48-yard line on their next possession, which allowed the Bearcats to extend their lead to 24-8 after Justin Emeigh connected on a 34-yard field goal.
Two drives later, a pair of passes to Deon Logan of 20- and 18-yards set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Trumbull to Donnovan Blue with 3:16 remaining in regulation. Trumbull also connected with Blue on the two-point conversion to make it a one-score game, 24-16.
The Tomcats attempted an onside kick, which was recovered by the Bearcats at the Thiel 49. The Bearcats gained just eight yards on their final offensive possession, but Kyle Murray's punt pinned the Tomcats at their own six-yard line with just 22 seconds left to play.
Thiel picked up one first down on its final possession, but the game ended with the ball on the Thiel 21-yard line with the Bearcats on top, 24-16.
Trumbull completed 22-of-34 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown. He also led the Tomcats on the ground with 46 yards and a score on 21 carries. Deon Logan ran for 28 yards on 10 carries.
Rodgers made five receptions for 60 yards while Deon Logan caught five passes for 59 yards.
D.J. Gray fueled Saint Vincent's offense with 118 yards and a touchdown on 18 totes.
Thiel's Jaellen Rose made four tackles, three of which were for a loss of yards, and recorded one sack. Raymond Jackson made three tackles and broke up two passes. Jordan Volpe (Sharon High) blocked a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
The Tomcats will host the Carnegie Mellon Tartans at Alumni Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff for the homecoming game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
