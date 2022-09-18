WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – The Thiel College women’s tennis team defeated the Medaille Mavericks on the road in a non-conference match Sunday at Village Glen Tennis Club, 8-1.
Natalie Zgurich paired with Payton Blankenbeckley for an 8-2 win at first doubles over Arianna Lysiak and Ali Richardson. Zgurich also won 6-0, 6-1 over Lysiak at first singles.
Toby Atwood teamed with Emily Peters for an 8-2 win over Zea Dutton and Riley Fay at second doubles. Atwood also defeated Dutton 6-4, 6-4 at third singles.
At fourth singles, Reagan Hayne (Greenville High) defeated Fay 6-0, 6-0.
The win was the second straight for the Tomcats (2-3), who will face the Allegheny Gators on the road on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
