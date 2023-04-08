CRESSON, Pa. – The Thiel College men's volleyball team closed out regular season play with a 3-0 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) win over the Mount Aloysius Mounties.
The Tomcats won in straight sets 28-26, 25-19, 25-23.
Thiel was led by freshman Kaleb Proudfoot who notched a game-high 14 kills to go along with one block. Zac Smith recorded nine kills and six digs, while JC Govannucci recorded eight kills and four digs. Will Zimmerman and Ethan Cooper both recorded two service aces. Cameron Long recorded eight digs while Cooper tallied a game-high 37 assists.
Mount Aloysius was led by Matthew Franz who recorded a team-high 11 kills and nine digs. Logan Place recorded nine kills seven digs. Jason Freed recorded six blocks, while Connor O'Mealia recorded a team-high 32 assists.
The Tomcats will begin postseason play on Tuesday when they host the Hiram Terriers at Beeghly Gymnasium for an AMCC quarterfinal match. The match starts at 7 p.m.
