GREENVILLE — The top-seeded Thiel Tomcats will host the No. 6 Bethany Bison Saturday in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament title match.
The title match is tentatively scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium.
The Tomcats earned their spot in the title tilt with a 3-1 championship tournament semifinal win Thursday over the fifth-seeded Chatham Cougars. Bethany defeated second-seeded Grove City 3-2 in the tournament’s other semifinal.
Thiel won the first two sets 25-22, 25-20. The Cougars won the third game 25-18, but the Tomcats iced the victory with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
Maria Torres led the Tomcats with 13 kills on the night to go along with 13 digs and three blocks.
Thiel’s middle blockers were a difference-maker Thursday. The Tomcats out-blocked the Cougars, 14-1. Jordyn Liedike led the way with seven blocks while also contributing nine kills. Liedike owned an attack percentage of .643 on the night.
Cassandra Bown had six blocks. Raquel McDonald and Kylee Eaton had three blocks apiece and combined for 15 kills.
Danielle Aulet led the Tomcats with 30 digs. Brooke Talbot tallied 20 assists and 14 digs while Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) registered 14 assists and 14 digs.
Amelia Bogovich led Chatham with 19 kills. Alyssa Leskovac tallied 20 digs and 12 kills. Shaelah Pepperman handed out 42 assists and had 15 digs. Meghan Dominek led all players with 38 digs.
The Tomcats, who are hosting the conference championship tournament for the first time in program history, are making their fourth appearance in the title match (2022, 2012, 2010, 2009).
The winner of Saturday’s match will receive the league’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Div. III Championship. The PAC is one of 44 conferences granted automatic qualification (Pool A) to the Div. III Championship. Selections for the Div. III Championship will be announced Monday at 1 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON — A somewhat surprising season could exceed expectations when Westminster College women’s soccer team meets Franciscan University in the PAC championship match.
Saturday’s title tilt is set for 6 p.m. at the UPMC Sports Complex on Westminster’s campus.
“Our start of the season included one man goal – getting into the playoffs, then winning the PAC,” summarized veteran Titans’ taskmaster Girish Thakar (21st season, 265-124-40, 68.1%). “We are now in the championship match, and for the team and the coaches nothing but winning the championship would we consider a successful season. It’s just the culture of the program.”
Under Thakar’s tutelage the Titans have taken 5 PAC titles (2002, ‘03, ‘04, ‘06, ‘07). However Westminster came into the campaign with an underclassmen-laden roster that included just a quartet of seniors.
Senior midfielder Julia Redilla leads Westminster with 11 goals and 4 assists (26 points) to rank 4th in the circuit.
Forward Sophia Kaplan, and defenders Kaitlyn Pietrusinksi and Stacey Badman are the other seniors listed on the roster.
In the PAC semifinals top-seeded Westminster (14-3-1) won in a shootout, 3-1, over defending conference champion Chatham University, while 2nd-seeded Franciscan (12-4-2) finished off Grove City, 4-1.
“The keys to our win over Chatham was to play tough team defense and stop the conference player of the year from last year (Morgan Anderson, who scored a PAC-best 18 goals for 42 points this season),” Thakar explained. “Freshman Emma Maloberti did a great job on marking her out.
“However,” Thakar admitted, “we did not convert the six or seven clear chances to the goal, so the match was close and ended up to penalty kicks (following a 1-all stalemate after 110 minutes).
“Morgan Murphy had a great match in goal and saved three penalties in the shootout,” Thakar added.
First-year standout Murphy has paced the PAC, permitting just 10 goals. Murphy has made 70 saves in 17 matches to post a 0.598 save percentage.
Complementing Redilla in scoring for Westminster this season have been first-year forward Amanda Lewis (Slippery Rock High), 4 goals, 7 assists, 14 points; sophomore forward Allie Augustine, 5 goals, 1 assist, 11 points, and sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Powell, 4 goals, 2 assists, 10 points.
Led by third year head coach Sarah Salamida, Fransican’s Barons have been led by the 1-2 scoring duo of Tania Davidson and Juliana Rubino. Davidson has scored 20 goals and added 2 assists (42 points), while Rubino has recorded 15 goals and 6 assists (36 points). They have pelted opposing goalkeepers with 116 and 75 shots, respectively (64 and 39 on-goal, respectively). Angela Postage has produced 11 assists.
Back on Oct. 5 in New Wilmington Franciscan forged a 2-0 win over Westminster. Davidson drilled both goals, one of which Rubino assisted. The Titans tallied a 19-10 edge in shots that day (13-8 on-goal), but Barons’ goalkeeper Bri DeChristopher was credited with 13 saves in 90 minutes.
Rebekkah Dill, in 14 matches, has yielded 23 goals in approximately 1,200 minutes (1.739 save percentage) for Franciscan.
NCAA D-III Championship tournament selections will be announced Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m., with 1st-round matches slated for Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13.
Note: Admission for the PAC title tilt is $5 (adults) and $2 (students). Students from PAC institutions who provide valid ID will be admitted free.
