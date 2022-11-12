NEW WILMINGTON — Thiel College defeated Penn State Shenango, 108-86, in the opener on Friday at Buzz Ridl Gymnasium in New Wilmington.
The Tomcats (1-1) led 50-41 at halftime and outscored the Lions 58-45 in the second half.
Ahmad Tejumola led the way for Thiel with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Five other players scored in double digits for the Tomcats: Rayshod Hooper 16, Marlon Ellerbee 15, Ethan Barnes 13, Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic) 12, and Rudy Hyppolite 12.
D’Montez Owens paced Penn State Shenango (02) with 20 points and four rebounds. Eric Howard bucketed 15 points for the Lions, Malik Davis had nine points and four boards, and Cameron Brown, Chris Williams, and Garret Hamrick added eight points each.
Thiel College faces Southern Virginia University today while Penn State Shenango plays Westminster at 6 p.m.
Westminster 73, Southern Virginia 52
NEW WILMINGTON — The Titans opened their season on Friday night with a 21-point win over SVU.
Westminster took a 43-24 lead into the locker room at halftime and outscored SVU 30-28 in the second half.
Austin O’Hara led the way for Westminster with 18 points and nine assists while Andrew Clark scored 15 points.
Also for Westminster, Jaxon Hendershott added nine points, Bobby Ray scored eight, Trey DePietro grabbed eight rebounds, and Jordan Zupko had seven boards.
Koa Baker paced SVU with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Abe Connolly added eight points and seven rebounds, and Bryan Tapia contributed nine points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wilmington (Ohio) Tipoff Tournament
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Grove City College women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season Friday night with a 77-65 setback at Wilmington in the opening round of Wilmington’s Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament at Hermann Court. Grove City led 57-56 after three quarters but Wilmington (2-0) opened the fourth quarter on an 18-4 run.
Senior guard Megan Kallock paced Grove City with 13 points while sophomore Jaden Davinsizer added eight points. Eleven Wolverines scored in Friday’s clash.
Senior center Nina Cano (Greenville High) pulled in a game-high 10 rebounds, helping Grove City amass a 46-45 edge on the glass. Junior center Katie Baller added six boards.
GCC shot 25 of 65 (39 percent) from the field for the game. The Wolverines went 4 for 14 (29 percent) in the fourth quarter. Wilmington finished the game 22 of 68 (32 percent). The Quakers did convert 25 of 29 (86%) foul shots while Grove City hit 11 of 20 free throws.
Jada Pohlen led the Fightin’ Quakers with 19 points. Grove City led 2618 after one quarter and held a 37-32 halftime lead.
Grove City will face Albion in today's consolation game.
