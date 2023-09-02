VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Thiel College women's volleyball team finished play in the Virginia Wesleyan Tournament Saturday.
Thiel fell to Southern Virginia 3-0 and Bard 3-0.
The Southern Virginia Knights defeated the Tomcats 25-15, 25-20, 25-13. Daisy Jenness recorded four kills while Erica Gregory tallied six digs, four aces and two kills.
The Bard Raptors won by set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 25-18. Gregory paced Thiel with eight digs and seven kills. Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) registered 11 assists and five digs.
Thiel will face Allegheny and Grove City in a tri-match Wednesday at Grove City. The Tomcats are scheduled to play the Wolverines at 4 p.m. and the Gators at 6 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
* Women's Soccer - Westminstertopped Lycoming College by a 3-1 score Saturday morning at Penn State Altoona's Spring Run Stadium.
Westminster scored its three goals in the first 13 minutes of the match. Junior Brooke Horvath followed up a deflected shot by freshman Chloe LaRosa with a goal in the fourth minute. LaRosa netted her first collegiate goal in the sixth minute before Horvath scored her second to give the Titans a 3-0 lead.
Aubrey Williamson scored Lycoming's lone goal in the 29th minute.
Sophomore Morgan Murphy made three saves in the win.
Saturday was Horvath's fourth career brace.
Westminster outshot Lycoming 14-10 and held the advantage in shots on goal, 8-4. Riley Block had four saves in the final 74 minutes for the Warriors.
Westminster hosts Penn State Altoona Wednesday at the UPMC Sports Complex. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
* Men's Soccer - The Titans conceded a goal in the 90th minute of Saturday afternoon's 1-1 draw at Penn State Altoona.
Saturday was the second-straight draw for Westminster.
The Titans broke through in the 76th minute after a scoreless first half. Junior Joshua Glaser scored off of a free kick from graduate student Marc Esqueda to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Vincent Reyes scored off of a Bailey Musselman assist with 54 seconds remaining to level things at 1-1.
Glaser's goal was the first of his career.
Westminster owned a 12-2 advantage in shots and held a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.
Westminster will travel to the College of Wooster Thursday for a 7 p.m. match.
* Women's Volleyball - Westminster cruised to a straight-set victory over Penn State Altoona Saturday morning at Saint Vincent College's Bearcat Invitational in Latrobe.
Westminster won 26-24, 25-16 and 25-18 to cap this season's 3-0 start. The Titans won its three weekend matches in straight sets.
Junior Ava Ferringer matched her career high with 11 kills. She hit .333 on 27 attacks. Ferringer added four blocks and a pair of digs. Sophomore Shelby Rambo hit .727 with eigmediht kills on 11 attacks. Senior Lauren Lampus totaled seven kills and 15 digs while sophomore Rachel Brady had five kills, 11 digs and two service aces.
Sophomore Angie Nardone totaled 19 assists and eight digs while senior Reanna Daniels (Hickory High) finished with 16 assists and seven digs. Nardone and Daniels both had a pair of service aces.
Senior Malia Duffy had 16 digs. Senior Saylee Grinnen posted seven blocks and five kills.
Lampus and Duffy were selected to the all-tournament team.
Westminster is set to participate in the Penn State Behrend Invitational next weekend. The Titans open with Alfred State Friday at 5:30 p.m.
GROVE CITY
* Women's Volleyball - GCC is now 3-1 after splitting a pair of Saturday matches at the Great Lakes Invitational, held at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. Grove City opened the day with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 setback against Case Western Reserve.
However, the Wolverines rebounded for a 25-13, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19 triumph over Hiram in Saturday's second outing.
Senior Eloise Sutter and freshman Alexis Standford both pounded out 14 kills to pace Grove City against Hiram. Senior Grace Kim added 11 kills while senior Anna DeGraaf posted nine kills.
Junior setter Kennedy Kerr recorded 22 assists while sophomore Brooklyn Wirebaugh tallied 19 assists. Grove City also received eight assists from senior libero Gabby Lucas.
Wirebaugh served four aces and Kerr notched three aces.
DeGraaf posted four blocks while junior Audrey Donnelly recorded three blocks. Freshman Julia Fisher led Grove City with 23 digs while Lucas chalked up 22 digs. Wirebaugh recorded a dozen digs while Kerr (11) and Kim (10) both reached double figures in digs.
DeGraaf led Grove City's offensive attack against Case Western Reserve with nine kills. Freshman Alayna Dorst added seven kills. Kerr had 13 assists while Wirebaugh set nine assists.
Kim led the defense with 11 digs.
Grove City will open its home schedule at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Chatham in a non-conference match at the Grove City College Arena.
* Men's Soccer - Grove City College concluded the opening weekend of the 2023 season Saturday evening with a 2-0 setback against visiting Mount Union in non-conference action at Don Lyle Field.
Mount Union (2-0) broke a scoreless tie 37 seconds into the second half as Dom Kustura scored from close range. The Purple Raiders doubled the lead at 79:03 on a goal from Jamon McCourt.
Mount Union held a 15-10 edge in total shots, along with a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal. Each team had four corner kicks in the match.
Sophomore goalkeeper Teddy Almeter stopped two shots for the Wolverines (0-1-1).
Grove City will continue its season-opening four-match homestand Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Oberlin.
Note: This college roundup will be updated as colleges submit info to The Herald sports department.
