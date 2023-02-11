GREENVILLE – The Thiel Tomcats won their league-leading 24th Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) title Saturday during the 63rd PAC Wrestling Championships at Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium.
The Tomcats were co-champions Saturday along with the Washington & Jefferson Presidents, who both tallied 105.5 points. Waynesburg was third with 38 points.
Five Tomcats won individual titles Saturday, including Evan Whiteside at 125, Hunter Martz at 149, Peyton Hearn at 157, Jared Curcio at 184 and Seth Phillips at 285.
Whiteside, Martz and Hearn won individual titles for the second year in a row.
EJ McCarthy, Jake Alberts, Landon Mead and Frank Gill were runners-up. Hunter E. Thompson, Austin Parker, Alexander Anderson and Braydon Herbster (Reynolds High) placed third.
Martz, Curcio and Phillips all went 2-0 Saturday. Martz defeated W&J's Colton Minerva (4-2) in the semifinals before beating W&J's Nicholas Reeping (6-2) in the title bout. Curcio topped Waynesburg's Ayden Bishoff (6-4) in the semifinals before defeating W&J's Nick Funovits (20-13) in the championship match. Phillips pinned Waynesburg's Luke Lavanway (2:06) in the semifinals and won by decision (3-2) over W&J's Trevor Manley in the championship match.
Alberts, Martz and Thompson were honored prior to the conference championships during senior day.
The Tomcats will compete in the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships on Feb. 24-25. The NCAA Division III National Championships will be held March 10-11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Va.
