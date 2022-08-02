GREENVILLE — Thiel College head football coach Sam Bauman recently hired two assistant coaches and elevated a current coach to offensive coordinator.
Thiel alumnus Brian Staats ‘84 will serve as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator while recent graduate Dan Myers ‘22 will coach the team’s running backs.
Staats has more than 30 years of coaching experience at multiple levels. Most recently, he was the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alderson Broaddus University.
For two seasons, Staats was the defensive line coach and special team’s coordinator at the College of Wooster. His first college coaching position was in 1991, when he was a graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati.
Staats served as head football coach for multiple high schools in Ohio, including: Northland, Barberton, Bedford, Delaware Hayes, Mifflin, Northmor, and Johnstown-Monroe.
Myers was a student assistant coach and equipment manager for the Tomcats the last three seasons.
Hired in March as the team’s pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Derrell Johnson-Koulianos was recently elevated to offensive coordinator.
Johnson-Koulianos coached quarterbacks and wide receivers at Division II Bloomsburg University the last two years. He also spent six years as an assistant high school coach.
A three-time All-State First Team quarterback at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Johnson-Koulianos went on to star as a wide receiver for the University of Iowa, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. A two-time All-Big 10 First Team pick, Johnson-Koulianos was Iowa’s career leader in receiving yards (2,616) and catches (173) at the time of his graduation.
GROVE CITY
• Softball — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) recently honored seven Grove City College softball players as Easton/NFCA Division III All-America Scholar-Athletes.
Recent graduate Cara Polese, rising fifth-year senior Lexi Buck, rising seniors Janessa Dawson and Clare Moran, rising junior Kaitlyn Constantino, and rising sophomores Brooke Brodie and Maci Linhart all earned Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete recognition.
Student-athletes who achieve a 3.50 grade-point average or higher during the academic year qualify for the award.
The NFCA recognized 2,227 NCAA Division III softball players as Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 academic year.
