BEAVER FALLS — Thiel College freshman Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) fired in 26 points, dished out three assists, grabbed four rebounds, and had two steals to lead the Tomcats (13-11) past Geneva at Metheny Fieldhouse.
Harden was 10-of-16 from the field (two treys) and went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.
Thiel led 47-37 at halftime and outscored Geneva 52-47 in the second half to advance to the PAC semifinals.
Marlon Ellerbee had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Tomcats, Beni Lavodrama scored 21 and had nine boards, and Ahmad Temujola contributed 17 points and seven rebounds.
Thiel was 38-of-74 in field goals and 17-of-19 from the charity stripe.
Lyle Tipton rifled in 46 points to lead Geneva, Ryan Rachic added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Isaac Massie contributed 10 points.
The Golden Tornadoes were 26-of-67 in field goals and 19-of-22 from the free-throw line.
Sixth-seeded Thiel visits No. 2 seed Allegheny at 7 p.m. Thursday in the conference semifinals. Allegheny beat Saint Vincent, 79-74, in Meadville on Tuesday night.
W&J 85, Grove City 68
WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Grove City College men’s basketball team’s run to a second PAC Tournament title in the last four seasons ended Tuesday night with an 85-68 setback at top-seeded Washington & Jefferson (20-6) in the quarterfinals at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Grove City trailed by 13 late in the first half but cut W&J’s lead to 40-29 by halftime as sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) scored in the paint. The Wolverines then whittled the lead to three, 52-49, midway through the second half.
Sophomore guard Jonah Bock drilled a pair of three-pointers to help spark the comeback. Freshman guard Mike Christenson hit five straight foul shots during the rally while classmate Kyle Randle followed with a three-point play.
Field goals from sophomore guard Chase Yarberough and Cano cut the lead to 52-49 with 11:36 left. However, W&J countered with a 13-0 run to retake its double-digit lead.
Cano led Grove City with 16 points. He also grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds to secure his first collegiate double-double. Randle fired in a career-best 12 points and Yarberough finished with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Grove City out-rebounded the Presidents, 53-35. Bock, senior guard Joshua McCray and sophomore forward John Ward all added five rebounds.
Grove City finished the game 26 of 71 (37 percent) on field goal attempts. W&J converted 30 of 66 (46 percent) attempts. W&J shot 54 percent (15 of 28) in the second half.
Yarberough recorded five assists, along with three blocked shots. Grove City turned over the ball 21 times. W&J had seven turnovers.
Matt Seidl led Washington & Jeffferson with 25 points and Kyran Mitchell scored 22. W&J will host Chatham in Thursday night’s semifinals. W&J won the conference title in 2022.
Grove City will lose McCray and center Josh Bryan to graduation.
Chatham 85, Westminster 76
PITTSBURGH — Fifth-seeded Westminster was dealt an 85-76 loss by No. 4 Chatham University on Tuesday night at the Athletics and Fitness Center.
Chatham, which will host W&J on Thursday, improved to 15-11 with Tuesday’s win. Westminster fell to 14-12.
Westminster jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on back-to-back buckets by junior Reese Leone. A 17-3 Chatham run pushed the Cougars’ lead to 12, 21-9, with just under 13 minutes remaining in the half. The Titans responded with a 12-4 scoring spurt to pull to within two, 21-19, with 10 minutes to go. Seniors Justin Bofenkamp and Jordan Zupko each had five points during the stretch.
Bofenkamp buried a three-point field goal with 1:29 to play in the half to cut Chatham’s lead to five, 38-33, but Geoffrey Heim hit a pair of jumpers with under one minute to play to give the Cougars a 42-33 going into the break.
Bofenkamp paced the Titans with 12 first half points. Westminster hit 4-of-7 (57.1%) three-point field goals in the opening 20 minutes.
Marcus Cintron’s (Grove City High) jumper with 15 minutes to go in the second extended Chatham’s lead to 17, 60-43. Westminster outscored Chatham 19-8 over the next seven minutes and cut the deficit to six, 68-62, on a bucket by freshman Bobby Ray.
A quick 6-0 run by Chatham pushed their lead to 74-62 with under seven to play. Senior Austin O’Hara scored with 32 seconds left in regulation to cut Westminster’s deficit to seven, 83-76, but Cintron hit a pair of free throws down the stretch to seal the Cougars’ win.
O’Hara posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double to pace Westminster, finishing 6-of-11 from the field. It was his third double-double of the season. Bofenkamp and Leone each finished with 14 points. James added 12 points and six boards while Zupko had 10 points and three rebounds.
Cintron led five Chatham players in double figures with a game-high 21 points. With a three-pointer in the second half, the senior guard became Chatham’s all-time leading scorer. The mark was 1,236 career points, previously held by Isaiah Brown. Freshman forward James Thomas (Sharpsville High) notched his second double-double of the season with 10 points on 5-6 shooting and 11 rebounds.
Westminster finished shooting 40.3 percent (27-67) from the field. Chatham shot 50.0 percent (33-66) from the floor and connected on 9-of-25 (36.0%) three-point field goals in the second half.
PAC ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
GROVE CITY
• Freshman Kobi Bui was named PAC Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week on Tuesday. Bui scored a team-high four goals Saturday in Grove City’s 23-11 setback at No. 3 Christopher Newport. Bui scored on four of his five shots on goal, including consecutive goals in the second quarter that forged a 7-7 tie.
• Thiel senior Destiny Johnson is the PAC Women’s Lacrosse Player of the Week. Johnson recorded 12 points with six goals and six assists in Thiel’s season-opening win over Mount Aloysius. She also totaled five draw controls and two ground balls. Her 12 points were the second most in program history in a single game. Her six assists set a new single-game program record.
• Thiel junior Ashlyn Wightman is the PAC Women’s Lacrosse Midfielder of the Week. Wightman scored five goals and assisted on two others for seven points in Thiel’s win over Mount Aloysius. She also recorded a game-high 10 draw controls to go along with three caused turnovers and three ground balls.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE
• Women’s Basketball — Malia Magestro (Kennedy Catholic High) has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.
The 2023 Academic All-District® teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field or court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes women’s basketball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA.
First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-March.
Magestro, a junior guard, is averaging 10.2 points per game for the second straight season, and she has already surpassed her previous career highs in assists and rebounds. She is averaging 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 more than her previous high, and 2.0 assists in her third season as a Penguin.
She ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 1.74 3-pointers per game, and she has made a 3-pointer in 24 of YSU’s first 28 games of the season.
Earlier in 2022-23, she became the first Penguins guard to score at least 20 points in three straight games since the 2000-01 season. Through her first five semesters, Magestro has a perfect 4.0 GPA as a marketing major.
