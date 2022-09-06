Thiel College junior goalkeeper Samantha Hoffman was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player, Goalkeeper Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Hoffman made six saves in Thiel’s 4-0 season-opening win over Medaille Saturday afternoon. It was the third shutout of her career. The Thiel defense did not allow a shot on goal in the second half.
Last season, Hoffman made 13 starts, and had 90 saves. with a .750 save percentage.
• Women’s Volleyball — Thiel sophomore Maria Torres was named the PAC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. It is the third time in her career she has been honored with the award.
Torres helped the Tomcats to a 2-2 record at the Great Lakes Cross Over Tournament, hosted by Heidelberg at the Cedar Point Sports Center.
Torres recorded 59 kills (3.69 per set) in 16 sets. She totaled 70 points (4.38 per set) and owned a .333 hitting percentage while adding 45 digs (2.81 per set), eight service aces and five blocks. Her 70.0 points rank sixth in Div. III while her 59 kills rank eighth.
Torres recorded season highs in kills (21) and digs (17) in a five-set loss to Manchester on Friday. She registered 13 kills and 11 digs in a five-set win over Oberlin on Friday and 16 kills and 10 digs in a straight-set win over Capital on Saturday.
The Tomcats are back in action Friday when they travel to Otterbein University to play in the Pam Briggs Classic. The first match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Tennis — Grove City opened its home and PAC schedules Tuesday afternoon by picking up a 7-2 victory over Thiel at Walters-Zbell Tennis Courts.
Grove City (2-0, 1-0 PAC) won two of the three doubles matches, then secured the team win by prevailing in five of six singles bouts.
Logan Fuss (Grove City High) won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-2, for the Wolverines. Thiel’s Reagan Hayne (Greenville High) suffered a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 5 singles. Hayne also teamed with Emily Peters at third doubles and fell to GCC, 8-4.
The Wolverines will visit Otterbein at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in non-conference play.
• Men’s Soccer — The Wolverines’ Jesse Greyshock was named the PAC Defensive Players, Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday.
Greyshock went 2-0 with a shutout and a 0.00 goals-against average in two starts at Geneva’s Nate Ferraco Memorial Classic.
He made four saves in 76 scoreless minutes in Friday night’s 5-1 win against Houghton, then stopped five shots Saturday in a 1-0 shutout win over Lancaster Bible. It was the second shutout of Greyshock’s career.
• Women’s Soccer — GCC’s Anna Jenkins was named the PAC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday by the conference.
Jenkins posted three goals and an assist in Grove City’s two wins last week. She scored the game-winner Thursday in a 3-2 season-opening win at Pitt-Greensburg. Two days later, Jenkins scored two goals and assisted a third score in a 7-0 victory over Mount Aloysius. She also tallied the game-winning goal in that victory.
