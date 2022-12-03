ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thiel College junior Bryce McCloskey (Reynolds High) finished first in the 184-pound bracket Saturday at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Invitational.
McCloskey went 5-0 at the invitational. He opened the day with a 4-2 win over Wesleyan's Aris Dashiell before winning by technical fall (16-0) over Oswego State's Shaquille Daniel.
McCloskey beat John Carroll's Caiden Rodgers 7-2 before winning by major decision (15-6) in the semifinals over Alfred State's Sean Malenfant. McCloskey won by medical forfeit over Pennsylvania College of Technology's Isaac Cory in the final bout.
McCloskey finished first at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational on Nov. 19. He opened the season with a second-place finish at the W&J Invitational on Nov. 12.
Peyton Hearn (Conneaut Area High) and Braydon Herbster (Reynolds High) both finished 2-2 at the RIT Invitational on Saturday.
Thiel finished 12th as a team with 40.5 points. RIT finished first with 169.5 points.
The Tomcats will host the Mel Berry Duals on Jan. 10. The first match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
