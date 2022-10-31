GREENVILLE — Thiel College sophomore Maria Torres was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. It is the second time this season and fourth time in her career she has been honored with the award.
Torres helped lead the Tomcats to a 3-0 week and the top seed in this week’s PAC Championship Tournament.
She had 72 kills, including 31 on Thursday against Saint Vincent, to go along with 64 digs, five service aces and five blocks throughout the week. The 31 kills against Saint Vincent tied her for second most in a match in PAC history, and the first to do so since Thiel’s Alyssa Chine had 31 kills on Oct. 11, 2011 in a five-set win over Thomas More. She also recorded 29 digs and three service aces against Saint Vincent.
In the Tomcats 3-2 win over Geneva, Torres recorded 27 kills, 18 digs, three assists and two service aces. On Saturday, she had 17 digs, 14 kills and four blocks in the Tomcats five-set victory over Allegheny.
Torres currently leads the PAC with 380 kills and 446 points. She is also sixth in the league in service aces (43) and tenth in hitting percentage (.201).
The Tomcats are set to host a PAC semifinal match on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON — Titans’ junior libero Malia Duffy was named the PAC Women’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Duffy finished Westminster’s 2-1 week with 87 digs (7.91/s).
In a five-set loss at Grove City Tuesday she registered a career-high 44 digs. The 44 digs are the third most by a PAC player this season.
She had 20 digs in a straight-set win over Washington & Jefferson on Thursday before posting 23 digs in a three-set victory over Franciscan Saturday.
Duffy’s 505 digs rank sixth in the league while her 5.12 digs per set average ranks eighth.
Westminster went 3-7 in the PAC this season and 5-24 overall. Follow Titan athletics at westminster.edu.
