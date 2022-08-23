GREENVILLE — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced the 2022 PAC Women’s Tennis Players to Watch and the 2022 PAC Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday.
For the Tomcats, senior Natalie Zgurich and junior Payton Blankenbeckley were named 2022 Women’s Tennis Players to Watch.
Zgurich was named to the All-PAC Second Team following the 2021-2022 season. Last season, Zgurich was tabbed as a player to watch and earned All-PAC Second Team accolades for the fall 2021 season. She was also named PAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week in September.
Blankenbeckley was named as an All-PAC Honorable Mention following the 2021-2022 season. Last season, she was tabbed as a player to watch.
Zgurich won seven matches at first singles last season. Blankenbeckley won four singles matches in 2021. The duo also won three doubles matches last season.
The PAC also released the 2022 PAC Women’s Tennis Coaches Poll on Tuesday. The Tomcats placed seventh in the poll, which was voted on by the PAC’s nine head coaches, with 29 points.
The Tomcats will begin their season on the road against Grove City Sept. 6. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
The Bethany College women’s volleyball program was picked as the PAC favorite in 2022, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll. The results of the poll, voted on by the conference’s 11 head coaches, were revealed with the PAC’s Players to Watch List Tuesday afternoon.
Bethany, led by 16th-year head coach Courtney Hilyer, claimed six first-place votes and 102 total points to top the preseason coaches’ poll.
Bethany has been selected No. 1 on the league’s preseason coaches’ poll three times (2014, 2019, 2022) since 2012. Bethany finished its 2021 season 17-11 overall and 13-5 in the PAC.
The No. 2 seed in last year’s championship tournament, Bethany fell to top-seeded Westminster College 3-0 in the title match on Nov. 6.
Westminster finished with three first-place votes and 95 points to finish second in the poll. Grove City College was third. Thiel was fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.