LAS VEGAS — The Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television.
The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves’ six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night. Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year’s Game 6 was viewed by 12,871,000.
Game 6 was played opposite several college football games, including Alabama-LSU on ESPN, Clemson-Notre Dame on NBC and Florida State-Miami on ABC.
The Series finished with a 6.1 Nielsen rating and 17 share. The rating was the second-lowest behind the 5.2 for 2020, which had a 12 share. This year’s share marked a 1% increase from last year.
Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year’s Series averaged 12,023,000 viewers.
Viewers peaked at 51,560,000 for Game 7 of the 1975 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.
Totals declined with the rise of cable television and then of streaming services, giving viewers more choices.
The Series had a 25.0 rating and a 52 share in Philadelphia and a 24.0/55 in Houston.
The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.
VOGELBACH
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $1.5 million option on first baseman and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration.
Mets GM Billy Eppler said Tuesday that New York also had hired Eric Jagers as director of pitching development. Jagers had been Cincinnati’s assistant pitching coach.
Vogelbach, a burly 29-year-old, was acquired from Pittsburgh in late July and quickly became a fan favorite. He hit .255 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games with New York, finishing his season with a .238 average, 18 homers and 59 RBIs.
Vogelbach is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season. In addition to his salary next year, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.
WONG
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on veteran second baseman Kolten Wong.
Wong, 32, batted .251 this season and had a career-high 15 homers to go along with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games. He had a .339 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage.
But the two-time Gold Glove winner also had 17 errors to match his career high.
Wong spent his first eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, who declined to exercise a $12.5 million option to keep him in 2021. The Brewers then signed him to a two-year, $18 million contract that included a $10 million team option for 2023.
The Brewers would have owed him a $2 million buyout if they hadn’t picked up his option.
TWINS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa formally opted out of his contract to become a free agent, the MLB Players’ Association announced Monday.
Correa was one of nine major leaguers who exercised options to join the pool of players eligible to sign this offseason with any team.
The decision was widely expected since the day Correa surprised the baseball world by signing with the Twins coming out of the lockout, in lieu of the longer-term deal he’d been seeking. Correa made $35.1 million in 2022, the highest annual average salary for an infielder in Major League Baseball history.
The Twins also announced Monday they will decline contract options on starting pitchers Chris Archer ($10 million) and Dylan Bundy ($11 million) and first baseman Miguel Sanó ($14 million). They have the following buyouts: $750,000 for Archer, $1 million for Bundy and $2.75 million for Sanó.
ANDERSON
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have picked up Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million option for the 2023 season and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison.
Harrison is owed a $1.5 million buyout and becomes a free agent.
The 29-year-old Anderson hit .301 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 13 steals in 79 games in his seventh big league season. He was the starting shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game in July.
The 35-year-old Harrison batted .256 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games this season.
