One of the necessities for improving your game is the skill to adjust to various playing conditions. All too often bowlers don’t know what to practice, or they don’t have the needed means to improve their game.
In the September issue of Bowling This Month, Juha Maja, a professional bowling coach and former national team coach for Finland, Romania, and the Czech Republic discusses three skills that will aid in improving your lane skills. They are as follows: a system to play a variety of angles, the ability to adjust ball speeds, and the ability to change the degree of axis rotation. Let’s review them.
The most important skill for most bowlers to acquire is a method to change their launch angles to correspond to the line they are playing. This is generally the first change most bowlers use.
However, the majority of bowlers don’t have a logical method to make sure their delivery doesn’t change when they attempt to play another line. Most bowlers change their footwork or their swing to respond when they move to a different part of the lane. This generally causes variation in your delivery.
So, how do you make sure you don’t change your delivery when you change lines? Maja suggests you make an attempt to walk in the route of your planned line.
Most bowlers don’t do this. As their launch angle grows larger, their footwork doesn’t change, and that makes the swing change to establish the proposed ball path.
Please be aware that this is not the same thing as drifting, which is part of the bowlers natural approach. Drifting is included in the walk toward your intended target.
The walk toward the target method has the bowler going in the same path as your planned line, taking into account your overall footwork and laydown point. By using this method, your footwork and body position stays constant in spite of the line they are playing or the launch angle they are playing. With the body and swing moving in the same path, it becomes very simple to adjust your launch angles that are essential for correct lane play.
There are two methods that are used for changing ball speeds, speeding or slowing down your footwork. Or changing the position of the ball either up or down. Maja prefers the second method. He says changing your ball speed is about changing your swing height, and not altering speeding your feet. He says you change your ball speed by regulating the speed of your backswing, which defines the energy and swing height.
But there’s a catch to the above. If you are restricting your swing with poor body position, this will affect the speed of the ball during release.
Maja goes into a rather lengthy discussion as to why changing foot speed is not the correct way to change ball speed. Here are some of his reasons, and some are scientific.
He believes modifying your foot speed affects your overall timing. Physics states that the amount of time for a pendulum to swing is based on the radius of the pendulum, not how high it is swinging.
In the bowler’s situation, the pendulum is the length of the arm, so an ideal swing will require the identical amount of time in spite of how high it gets. Once again this is true unless there is no extra or decreased influence in the swing.
If you alter your foot pace without changing other things, your timing will be negatively changed. The only way to avoid this is to modify the pace or force of your swing. And, there is a variety of things to change if you use this method.
Maja suggests if you want to get a faster swing, you push the ball up and out. The higher the ball begins, the more speed you will achieve at the bottom as the ball arrives at the backswing. This generates a higher backswing and additional speed as you enter your release point.
Obviously, if you want to decrease your ball speed, you hold the ball lower in your stance.
Remember, that the swing generates the majority of the ball speed. If you cut back on your approach time with quick footwork, you must also cut back on your swing.
You accomplish both by yanking the ball down, which causes you to lose revs and accuracy. It also shortens the swing length which offsets the speed you gained from walking quicker
So, in essence, what is easier? Changing the position of your ball by holding it either up or down to generate more or less speed or altering your footwork where you have to change more than one thing? But, then again, whatever works for you is the best method.
We will talk about axis rotation next week.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.