NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College men’s and women’s basketball teams will attempt to continue their early-season winning ways Saturday.
The Titans travel to Latrobe for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference twin bill with Saint Vincent College. The women’s game tips off at 2 p.m., followed by the 4 p.m. men’s contest at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
Westminster women (1-0 PAC, 3-0 overall) won their PAC opener at Allegheny College (62-42), while Westminster’s men had to grind out a game with the Gators of Allegheny (86-83) at Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
The tradition-rich Bearcats’ basketball programs are off to another successful season in 2022-23.
St. Vincent women (1-0, 2-1) defeated Juniata (76-58), but bowed to Marietta (51-38) in non-conference contests before commencing the circuit season with a win over Franciscan University of Steubenville (75-28).
Coach Jimmy Petruska (13th season, 212-93) has parlayed his Bearcats’ balanced scoring, including contributions from 5-11 senior forward Madison Weber (12 points-per-game) and a pair of junior guards in 5-3 Emily Cavacini (11.0) and 5-9 Alana Winkler (8.0). Ella Marconi, a 6-2 senior post, has hauled down 29 rebounds in the trio of tilts.
Titans’ taskmaster Rosanne Scott’s squad has been led by the senior guard tandem of Natalie Murrio and Camden Hergenrother. Their early-season statistics almost parallel: Murrio musters 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while adding 18 assists and 5 steals; Hergenrother’s numbers are 13.3, 6.3, 16 and 5, respectively.
Other Titans’ contributors include first-year standout Gracie Schill, junior guard Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High), and junior post Katie Fitzpatrick. Schill has scored 7.3 ppg., while Vincent lends 7.0. Kirkpatrick has produced a team-leading 12.7 rpg. in addition to 6 ppg.
Westminster has outscored (64.6 to 41) and outrebounded (44.3 to 34.3) opponents, and the Titans have turned over foes 44 times, while they have committed 38 miscues.
Following a successful 16-season stint (318-126 overall, 119-29 PAC from 2003-19) as Bearcats’ cage coach, D.P Harris returned in March of 2022.
This season Saint Vincent victories occurred over Penn State-Shenango (81-61), Juniata (73-67, OT), Carlow (69-56), and Franciscan (91-72) — the latter in the loop lidlifter. SVC has outscored opponents 78.5 to 64.0.
Jalen Gales, a 6-6, 215-pound first-year standout, has led the Bearcats, averaging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds. He has been complemented by 6-3 junior guard Tayler McNeal (14.5 ppg.), 6-6, 220-pound graduate student Shemar Bennett (13.3 ppg., 10 rpg.), and 5-11 junior guard Andrew Reed (9.3 ppg., plus team-high 12 assists).
Led by long-time Head Coach Kevin Siroki, Westminster’s men have outscored opponents, 84.0 to 64.6, and the Titans have turned over foes 49 times in tilts, while committing 32 miscues. They have battled on the boards to a virtual standoff with the competition (38.0 to 38.3).
Junior swing-guard Andrew Clark leads Westminster with 20 ppg. (5.7 rpg.). Also, senior guard Austin O’Hara has contributed 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while adding a team-high 20 assists and 8 steals. Junior guard Reese Leone has added 10.3 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 9 assists and 6 steals.
A trio of Titans’ newcomers also have made their mark. Bobby Ray and Trey DePietro, 6-6 and 6-7, respectively, have averaged 9.3 and 7.7 ppg., while sharpshooting Jaxon Hendershott has connected on 53.8% (7 of 13) of his 3-point attempts. DePietro is second to O’Hara, hauling down 6.3 rpg.
